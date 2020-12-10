Information for academies and local-authority-maintained schools which are fully or partially selective, about the Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF).

The Selective Schools Expansion Fund (SSEF) funds academy schools and local-authority-maintained schools which select by ability to expand, subject to certain conditions.

There have been 2 bidding rounds in 2018 and 2019.

To be funded, schools must submit cost-effective expansion proposals which address a need for additional places in their areas. They are required to set out deliverable plans to increase applications from and admissions of children eligible for the pupil premium. Schools are also encouraged to include plans setting out how they intend to help raise standards more widely.

Sixteen schools were successful in the first round of the SSEF. Their plans are available at Selective Schools Expansion Fund: successful applications, 2018 to 2019.

Six schools were successful in the second round of the SSEF. Their plans are available at Selective Schools Expansion Fund: successful applications, 2019 to 2020.

Contact

For further advice please complete an ESFA enquiry form.

Published 11 May 2018
