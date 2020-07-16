Advice about individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns for institutions funded by the ESFA.

Advice: Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2019 to 2020

PDF, 293KB, 31 pages

Advice: Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2018 to 2019

PDF, 810KB, 28 pages

16 to 19 Funding claim data checks for 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019

PDF, 364KB, 2 pages

Individualised Learner record (ILR) returns: 2018 to 2019 - presentation

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 285KB

Advice: Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2017 to 2018

PDF, 714KB, 27 pages

New for 16 July 2020

We’ve updated the ILR returns guide for 2019 to 2020 for 2 reasons:

  1. to update the following sections; main guide paragraph 29, 31, 33, 48, Annex C paragraph 3 and table 2c. These updates reflect the previously communicated advice on how we’re moderating clawback to take into account recruitment difficulties as a result of coronavirus.
  2. to include a new annex E to help institutions to reduce possible funding and/or funding audit data errors

Colleges, providers, schools and academies receive annual funding allocations from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for provision of 16 to 19 education.

These documents give advice about individualised learner record (ILR) returns for institutions funded by the ESFA. It is important for all institutions that we fund to carry out data recording checks each year.

You will also find our published funding guidance books useful.

Funding claims

All ILR funded institutions must submit funding claims by the deadline.

