Advice about individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns for institutions funded by the ESFA.
Advice: Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2019 to 2020
PDF, 293KB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Advice: Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2018 to 2019
PDF, 810KB, 28 pages
16 to 19 Funding claim data checks for 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019
PDF, 364KB, 2 pages
Individualised Learner record (ILR) returns: 2018 to 2019 - presentation
MS Powerpoint Presentation, 285KB
Advice: Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2017 to 2018
PDF, 714KB, 27 pages
New for 16 July 2020
We’ve updated the ILR returns guide for 2019 to 2020 for 2 reasons:
- to update the following sections; main guide paragraph 29, 31, 33, 48, Annex C paragraph 3 and table 2c. These updates reflect the previously communicated advice on how we’re moderating clawback to take into account recruitment difficulties as a result of coronavirus.
- to include a new annex E to help institutions to reduce possible funding and/or funding audit data errors
For information
Colleges, providers, schools and academies receive annual funding allocations from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) for provision of 16 to 19 education.
These documents give advice about individualised learner record (ILR) returns for institutions funded by the ESFA. It is important for all institutions that we fund to carry out data recording checks each year.
You will also find our published funding guidance books useful.
Funding claims
All ILR funded institutions must submit funding claims by the deadline.
We’ve updated the ILR returns guide for 2019 to 2020 for 2 reasons. Firstly to update paragraph 29, 31, 33, 48, Annex C paragraph 3, table 2c so that it links to previously communicated(https://www.gov.uk/guidance/16-to-19-education-commercial-and-charitable-providers#coronavirus-covid-19-specific-update) advice on how we’re moderating clawback to take into account recruitment difficulties as a result of coronavirus. Secondly to add in annex E to help providers reduce funding or audit data errors.
We have added the Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2019 to 2020 guidance
To help explain our guidance we have added a powerpoint presentation on ILR funding returns for 2018 to 2019.
The advice for Individualised learner record (ILR) funding returns 2018 to 2019 and 16 to 19 funding claim data checks for 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019 has been added.
The ILR funding returns guidance for 2017 to 2018 and slide presentation has been added
An additional note for the R10 reconciliation statements for 2016 to 2017 academic year has been added.
IRL funding returns for 2016 to 2017 has now been added and also an updated Annex C contract institution reconciliation document
ILR funding returns for 2015 to 2016 added
Updated version of Individualised Learner Record (ILR) Funding Returns 2014 to 2015 and IRL Funding Returns 2014 to 2015 Annex C added
First published.
