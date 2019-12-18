Find out what the role of an external expert involves and how to apply. Information for current experts on renewing your contract or adding additional skills.
Are you looking for a new challenge? Would you like to add to your CV?
We are looking for people to join us as external experts to help our work on qualifications and assessments for GCSEs, A levels, a wide range of vocational and technical qualifications and new apprenticeship end-point assessments.
External experts are invaluable to the work we do to ensure the qualifications we regulate are fit for purpose – making sure they assess the right things, in a consistent way, and can be trusted.
Who can be an external expert?
We are looking for people from a wide range of different backgrounds.
You might:
- be a teacher, practitioner, assessor, examiner or an academic
- have extensive skills and experience in a particular industry
Please read our Terms and Conditions (PDF, 376KB, 21 pages) for full details of the role.
How we make use of your expertise
There are lots of ways we might ask you to contribute. For example, we might ask you to:
- comment on the content of qualifications and the quality of their assessments
- provide specialist opinion, professional insight or industry expertise on a specific theme
- become involved in large scale projects where qualifications are being developed, or respond to ad hoc queries
- contribute to research projects
To see who is currently advising us, please download List of external experts (ODS, 39.7KB)
Why should I apply?
This is a great opportunity to:
- use your professional expertise to help shape and improve the education system
- be involved in crucial pieces of work that will benefit learners
- gain an insight into how qualifications are regulated
- be a representative for your subject or industry
Will I be paid?
You will be paid for any expertise you provide.
How to apply?
Before applying, make sure you read the Terms and Conditions (PDF, 376KB, 21 pages), the Person specification and eligibility criteria - external experts (PDF, 213KB, 7 pages), External experts fact sheet (PDF, 84.8KB, 3 pages), the Stages of the recruitment process (PDF, 46.9KB, 1 page) and the Privacy statement (PDF, 115KB, 4 pages).
To apply please complete the new applicant form on the External Expert Gateway.We recommend that you use Google Chrome to access the external expert gateway.
The application process is open all year round, but we sometimes highlight specific subjects and sectors where we are particularly looking for external experts.
We are currently looking for experts with experience in the following areas. These experts may be asked to work on specific assignments which may include reviewing and commenting on apprenticeship end point assessments.
Clicking on the area of expertise will show you the apprenticeship standard for that area.
- Vehicle damage mechanical, electrical and trim (MET) technician
- Vehicle damage paint technician
- Vehicle damage panel technician
To see the full list of apprenticeship end point assessments in which we are involved, see the confirmed Ofqual quality-assured apprenticeship end point assessments.
We’re also looking for applications from people with professional or academic experience of qualifications at Levels 1 & 2 in:
- land-based studies
- architecture
- designing and planning the built environment
- retail business
- event operations
- graphic design
- child development
Current experts
Renewing your contract
If you have received an email notification inviting you to renew your contract, please complete the renewal form by logging on to the External Expert Gateway. We recommend that you use Google Chrome to access the external expert gateway. If you have any questions please contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.
Adding additional skills
If you would like to add additional skills, experience, or acquired knowledge in a field of work or subject, to your original application, please complete the additional expertise form by logging on to the External Expert Gateway. We recommend that you use Google Chrome to access the external expert gateway.
If you have any questions please contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further information.
