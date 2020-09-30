Additional funding for local authorities to improve social mobility for children and young people in deprived areas.

Documents

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2019 to 2020, March 2020

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2019 to 2020, September 2019

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2018 to 2019: February 2019

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2018 to 2019, November 2018

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2018 to 2019, August 2018

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2018 to 2019, May 2018

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2017 to 2018: January 2018

Opportunity area grant: S31 determination letter for 2017 to 2018, October 2017

Details

These letters sent to local authorities:

  • set out the payments made in the financial year 2019 to 2020
  • set out the payments made in the financial year 2018 to 2019
  • set out the payments made in the financial year 2017 to 2018
  • include supporting guidance outlining how we intend local authorities to use the funding

The opportunity areas programme aims to improve social mobility outcomes for children and young people in 12 deprived areas in England.

The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

Read about how we selected the 12 opportunity areas and the local delivery plans.

