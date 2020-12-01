A table of the types of qualifications organisations can offer under their Ofqual recognition.

Documents

Recognition permissions - December 2020

View online Download CSV 10.6MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

A summary table of information about the awarding organisations we recognise. The table includes the types of qualifications each organisation can offer, and the subject areas these qualifications can cover.

The table will assist users of regulated qualifications in making decisions about which regulated qualification is most appropriate for them.

The table lists awarding organisation, qualification type, qualification level and skill sector.

Published 11 August 2017
Last updated 1 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. This page has been updated with the recognition permissions document for December.

  2. This page has been updated with the recognition permissions document for November.

  3. List of recognition permissions updated.

  4. List of recognition permissions updated.

  5. List of recognition permissions updated.

  6. List of recognition permissions updated.

  7. List of recognition permissions updated.

  8. List of recognition permissions updated.

  9. Table redesigned to display relevant recognition permissions under three headings: whether only our General Conditions of Recognition must be met, whether other regulatory rules apply and whether there is a bespoke qualification description.

  10. List of recognition permissions updated.

  11. List of recognition permissions updated.

  12. List of recognition permissions updated.

  13. List of recognition permissions updated.

  14. List of recognition permissions updated.

  15. List of recognition permissions updated.

  16. List of recognition permissions updated.

  17. List of recognition permissions updated.

  18. List of recognition permissions updated.

  19. List of recognition permissions updated.

  20. List of recognition permissions updated.

  21. List of recognition permissions updated.

  22. List of recognition permissions updated.

  23. List of recognition permissions updated

  24. List of recognition permissions updated.

  25. List of recognition permissions updated.

  26. List of recognition permissions updated.

  27. List of recognition permissions updated.

  28. List of recognition permissions updated.

  29. List of recognition permissions updated.

  30. List of recognition permissions updated.

  31. Table of recognition permissions updated

  32. Updated the attached scope of recognition document.

  33. Updated the attached scope of recognition document.

  34. Updated the attached scope of recognition document.

  35. Updated the attached document.

  36. Updates to: telc gGmbH - newly recognised, MTB Awards - newly recognised, and Open College Network West Midlands - now recognised to deliver ESOL qualifications.

  37. Updated the attached document.

  38. Updated document.

  39. First published.

    Teacher training: families
    Resources
    Practical training materials for primary and secondary schools to use
    Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March to 26 November 2020
    Resources
    Kate Green MP, Labourâ€™s Shadow Secretary of State for Education, com
    Amanda Spielman launches Ofsted's Annual Report 2019/20
    Resources
    The Chief Inspector spoke at the launch of Ofsted's 2019 to 2020 Annua