Sets out the details of the monitoring work for providing financial assurance for the apprenticeships, adult education budget including traineeships and advanced learner loans funding systems.

Monitoring the funding rules 2019 to 2020

Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2019 to 2020 PDF , 681KB, 21 pages

Funding monitoring reports: user guide 2019 to 2020 PDF , 1.52MB, 60 pages

Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2019 to 2020 PDF , 330KB, 7 pages

Monitoring the funding rules 2018 to 2019

Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for apprenticeships and adult skills for 2018 to 2019 PDF , 661KB, 16 pages

Funding monitoring reports: user guide 2018 to 2019 PDF , 863KB, 27 pages

Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019 PDF , 96.1KB, 11 pages

For all queries about funding reports please contact us using the online enquiry form.

18 December 2019 We have added the Funding monitoring reports: User Guide 2019 to 2020 and the Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2019 to 2020 document 30 July 2019 We have published the financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2019 to 2020 guide. 20 June 2019 We have updated the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019. 24 May 2019 We have updated the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019 document. 18 April 2019 Updated the funding monitoring reports known issues 2018 to 2019. 8 April 2019 We've added a link to ESFA Update further education 3 April 2019. 27 February 2019 Updated the funding monitoring reports known issues 2018 to 2019. 23 January 2019 We have published the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019 guidance. 20 December 2018 Updated the financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for apprenticeships and adult skills for 2018 to 2019 and added the funding monitoring reports user guide 2018 to 2019. 26 September 2018 First published.