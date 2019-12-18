Sets out the details of the monitoring work for providing financial assurance for the apprenticeships, adult education budget including traineeships and advanced learner loans funding systems.
Monitoring the funding rules 2019 to 2020
Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2019 to 2020
Funding monitoring reports: user guide 2019 to 2020
Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2019 to 2020
Monitoring the funding rules 2018 to 2019
Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for apprenticeships and adult skills for 2018 to 2019
Funding monitoring reports: user guide 2018 to 2019
Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019
Communications
- Inform September 2018
- Inform August 2018
- Inform July 2018
- Inform May 2018
- Inform April 2018
- Inform March 2018
- Inform February 2018
- Inform January 2018
- ESFA Update further education 3 April 2019
- ESFA Update further education 23 January 2019
- ESFA Update further education 9 January 2019
- ESFA Update further education 26 September 2018
- ESFA Update further education 29 August 2018
- ESFA Update further education 22 August 2018
- ESFA Update further education 11 July 2018
Contact us
For all queries about funding reports please contact us using the online enquiry form.
Last updated 18 December 2019 + show all updates
- We have added the Funding monitoring reports: User Guide 2019 to 2020 and the Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2019 to 2020 document
- We have published the financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2019 to 2020 guide.
- We have updated the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019.
- We have updated the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019 document.
- Updated the funding monitoring reports known issues 2018 to 2019.
- We've added a link to ESFA Update further education 3 April 2019.
- Updated the funding monitoring reports known issues 2018 to 2019.
- We have published the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019 guidance.
- Updated the financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for apprenticeships and adult skills for 2018 to 2019 and added the funding monitoring reports user guide 2018 to 2019.
- First published.