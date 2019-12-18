Sets out the details of the monitoring work for providing financial assurance for the apprenticeships, adult education budget including traineeships and advanced learner loans funding systems.

Monitoring the funding rules 2019 to 2020

Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2019 to 2020

PDF, 681KB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Funding monitoring reports: user guide 2019 to 2020

PDF, 1.52MB, 60 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2019 to 2020

PDF, 330KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Monitoring the funding rules 2018 to 2019

Financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for apprenticeships and adult skills for 2018 to 2019

PDF, 661KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Funding monitoring reports: user guide 2018 to 2019

PDF, 863KB, 27 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019

PDF, 96.1KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Communications

Inform

Update

Contact us

For all queries about funding reports please contact us using the online enquiry form.

Advertisement

Research and analysis: Low Pay Commission research 2019
Resources
Research commissioned to inform the Low Pay Commission's work and reco
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Jonathan Philip Ullmer
Resources
Outcome of November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Raymond John Donnison
Resources
Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on beha

Published 26 September 2018
Last updated 18 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. We have added the Funding monitoring reports: User Guide 2019 to 2020 and the Funding monitoring reports: known issues 2019 to 2020 document
  2. We have published the financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for post-16 funding for 2019 to 2020 guide.
  3. We have updated the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019.
  4. We have updated the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019 document.
  5. Updated the funding monitoring reports known issues 2018 to 2019.
  6. We've added a link to ESFA Update further education 3 April 2019.
  7. Updated the funding monitoring reports known issues 2018 to 2019.
  8. We have published the funding monitoring reports: known issues 2018 to 2019 guidance.
  9. Updated the financial assurance: monitoring the funding rules for apprenticeships and adult skills for 2018 to 2019 and added the funding monitoring reports user guide 2018 to 2019.
  10. First published.
Contents