Keeping children safe in education - 2020 Consultation

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Keeping children safe in education: proposed revisions 2020 We are seeking views on proposed changes to the statutory guidance ‘Keeping children safe in education’, with a view to making changes for September 2020. This consultation is being held on another website. This consultation closes at 11:45pm on 21 April 2020

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on revisions to Keeping children safe in education, the statutory guidance that sets out what schools and colleges should do and the legal duties with which they must comply to keep children safe.

Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on safeguarding children and safer recruitment.

Documents

Details

This guidance applies to all schools and is for:

headteachers, teachers and staff

governing bodies, proprietors and management committees

It sets out the legal duties you must follow to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and young people under the age of 18 in schools and colleges.

All school and college staff should read part 1 of this guidance. Part 1 of the guidance is also available as a standalone document.

‘Regulated activity in relation to children: scope’ describes work that a barred person must not do.

We have also published guidance on ‘Disqualification under the Childcare Act 2006’.

Statutory guidance sets out what schools must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a good reason not to.

Published 26 March 2015

Last updated 1 October 2019 + show all updates

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Guide for local authorities completing the school preference data coll Resources How local authorities, academies and admission authorities should proc Resources A list of schools who registered their interest to voluntarily introdu

1 October 2019 Updates to paragraphs 164 and 165 in attached document Keeping children safe in education. 2 September 2019 The September 2019 version of the keeping children safe in education guidance is now in force and replaces previous versions. 26 June 2019 Added draft guidance for 2019. 19 September 2018 Updated document 'Keeping children safe in education: for schools and colleges'. Paragraph 132 - new link to The Childcare (Disqualification) and Childcare (Early Years Provision Free of Charge) (Extended Entitlement) (Amendment) Regulations 2018. Paragraphs 158 and 159 updated to clarify the point at which a school must make a referral to DBS. Updated document 'Keeping children safe in education: for school and college staff (part 1)'. Flowchart titled 'Actions where there are a concern about a child' updated to make it more accessible. 3 September 2018 Updated 'Keeping children safe in education'. Updates include changes to information for all staff (part 1) and the management of safeguarding (part 2) and a new section covering child on child sexual violence and sexual harassment (part 5). Annex H provides a table of all changes. 17 May 2018 Added 2 new guidance documents due to take effect from 3 September 2018. 5 September 2016 Updated 'Keeping children safe in education'. Updates include changes to information for all staff (part 1) and the management of safeguarding (part 2). Annex H provides a table of all changes. 26 May 2016 Added 'Keeping children safe in education: for schools and colleges - guidance from 5 September 2016'. 12 May 2016 Added 'Regulated activity in relation to children: scope' document. 22 July 2015 Both documents updated to reflect the new prevent duty, to emphasise responsibilities concerning children missing from education, and to provide more content on female genital mutilation. 18 June 2015 In 'Regulated activity' section, corrected the link to the factual note on regulated activity in relation to children. 26 March 2015 First published.