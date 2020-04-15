Basic need capital funding allocated to each local authority to create new places from 2011 to 2022.
Documents
Basic need allocations for 2021 and funding for 2011 to 2022
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 99KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Basic need allocations for 2021 and funding for 2011 to 2022
ODS, 83.7KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Capital funding for school places by 2022: explanatory note on methodology
PDF, 164KB, 3 pages
Basic need allocations for 2022: quality assurance note
PDF, 116KB, 3 pages
Presumption basic need grant explanatory note
PDF, 53.8KB, 2 pages
Basic need grant determination
PDF, 121KB, 3 pages
Details
Basic need funding is the money we give local authorities each year to help them fulfil their duty to make sure there are enough school places for children in their local area.
The allocations announced in 2020 will allow local authorities to create the new school places they need by September 2022.
‘Capital funding for school places by 2022: explanatory note on methodology’ explains how we calculated the funding for each local authority, using data from the school capacity survey.
‘Basic need allocations for 2022: quality assurance note’ explains the quality assurance processes we followed to calculate basic need allocations, and shows how these processes meet the guidelines in the Aqua Book guidance on quality assurance of government models.
All local authorities have also been allocated additional capital funding to invest in provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities through the special provision capital fund.
‘Basic need grant determination’ sets out the conditions of the grant for payments in the 2019 to 2020 financial year. The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.
Last updated 15 April 2020 + show all updates
Updated basic need allocations, explanatory note and quality assurance note for 2022.
Added the grant determination setting out the conditions of the grant and payments in the 2019 to 2020 financial year.
Replaced 'Basic need allocations for 2021 and funding for 2011 to 2021' with updated versions.
Replaced all attachments except 'Presumption basic need grant explanatory note' with updated versions.
Attached updated version of 'Presumption basic need grant explanatory note'.
Advertisement
Updated basic need allocations to show 2020 to 2021 data and funding for 2011 to 2021. Updated the 'explanatory note on methodology' and 'quality assurance note' documents for 2020 to 2021. Added Presumption basic need grant explanatory note.
Updated footnotes in spreadsheets.
Documents updated to reflect funding allocations adjustment as part of the annual update.
Updated basic need allocations to show 2019 to 2020 data and funding for 2011 to 2020. Also updated the 'explanatory note on methodology' and 'quality assurance note' documents for 2019 to 2020.
Updated all documents to reflect the final capacity of free schools due to open in September 2016.
First published.