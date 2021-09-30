Information to help academies understand remittance advice notes which accompany funding payments.

Applies to England

This guide provides information on each of the most frequently used activity descriptions on the monthly remittance advice notes issued to academies. This will help academies understand the main components of their monthly payments.

The guide includes information on pre-16 funding, 16 to 19 funding, high needs and other grants such as pupil premium, PE and sports grant, and universal infant free school meals (UIFSM). It also provides links to further information.

Further information is available in revenue funding: payments to academies.

Since September 2018 academies will have received separate remittance advice notes for capital payments.

Published 1 September 2015
Last updated 30 September 2021

  1. Academies remittance advice guide updated to include links to general annual grant allocation, high needs funding, free school meals and teachers pay grant allocations guidance for 2021 to 2022.

  2. Page updated for the 2020 to 2021 year

  3. Academies remittance advice guide updated with links to allocations guidance for 2019 to 2020

  4. We have updated this guidance with information for the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

  5. We've updated this for the 2017 to 2018 academic year

  6. Updated information and links for the 2016 to 2017 academic year.

  7. First published.

