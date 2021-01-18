Staffing and employment advice for schools

Guidance for managing staff and employment issues.

This guidance applies to maintained schools and academies in England.

It is for:

  • school leaders, school staff and governing bodies
  • local authorities
  • academy trusts

It will help with managing staffing and employment issues, and making decisions. It replaces the statutory guidance from 2009, ‘Guidance on managing staff in schools’.

See also advice on flexible working in schools.

Published 24 February 2017
Last updated 18 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect legal changes following EU exit.

  2. Updated paragraph 4.22 of guidance, about newly qualified teachers.

  3. Updated advice document with new regulations for childcare disqualification.

  4. Updated paragraph 5.33 of the advice, about political views and school resources.

  5. Replaced document with updated version to replace references to NCTL with the TRA.

  6. First published.

