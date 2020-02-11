A list of financial advisers for schools that need to buy external financial advice and what to think about before choosing a supplier.

Find a financial adviser

We’ve compiled a list of companies that can provide financial advice to schools.

It only includes suppliers who have added themselves to the list so is not complete. Their services have not been checked by the Department for Education and being on the list is not an endorsement.

You may want to find your own supplier or manage your finances without external advice if you can.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you think a supplier should be removed from the list.

Selecting a financial adviser

You should always follow your own procurement process when buying goods or services. Read the buying for schools guidance on how to buy services for your school.

Before you approach a supplier, decide how you’ll assess them and what factors are most important to you. Think about:

cost

quality of service

timescales

supplier experience

supplier qualifications

Involve at least 3 suppliers in a competitive process. Send them:

your requirements

the assessment criteria

a response date

When choosing a supplier find out:

what other schools or trusts they’ve worked with

who in their team will deliver the services

the skills, knowledge and experience of the team

how well they understand the challenges schools face

how well they understand your own circumstances

how long and what form the review will take

how much they charge

what information you’ll need to provide them

how they’ll provide the results of the review

if follow-up support is included and what it looks like

Register to provide financial advice to schools

How to get your details added to a list of financial advisers for schools.

11 February 2020 Added new version of the 'List of financial advice suppliers for schools'. 31 October 2019 Updated 'List of financial advice suppliers for schools' to include new suppliers. 30 July 2019 Replaced document 'List of financial advice suppliers for schools' with updated version. 27 March 2019 First published.