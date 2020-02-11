A list of financial advisers for schools that need to buy external financial advice and what to think about before choosing a supplier.
Find a financial adviser
We’ve compiled a list of companies that can provide financial advice to schools.
List of financial advice suppliers for schools
XLSM, 526KB
It only includes suppliers who have added themselves to the list so is not complete. Their services have not been checked by the Department for Education and being on the list is not an endorsement.
You may want to find your own supplier or manage your finances without external advice if you can.
Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you think a supplier should be removed from the list.
Selecting a financial adviser
You should always follow your own procurement process when buying goods or services. Read the buying for schools guidance on how to buy services for your school.
Before you approach a supplier, decide how you’ll assess them and what factors are most important to you. Think about:
- cost
- quality of service
- timescales
- supplier experience
- supplier qualifications
Involve at least 3 suppliers in a competitive process. Send them:
- your requirements
- the assessment criteria
- a response date
When choosing a supplier find out:
- what other schools or trusts they’ve worked with
- who in their team will deliver the services
- the skills, knowledge and experience of the team
- how well they understand the challenges schools face
- how well they understand your own circumstances
- how long and what form the review will take
- how much they charge
- what information you’ll need to provide them
- how they’ll provide the results of the review
- if follow-up support is included and what it looks like
Register to provide financial advice to schools
How to get your details added to a list of financial advisers for schools.Published 27 March 2019
Last updated 11 February 2020 + show all updates
Added new version of the 'List of financial advice suppliers for schools'.
Updated 'List of financial advice suppliers for schools' to include new suppliers.
Replaced document 'List of financial advice suppliers for schools' with updated version.
First published.
Advertisement