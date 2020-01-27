This tool can be used to reassure trusts that they are managing resources effectively and to identify any adjustments they need to make.

The tool helps assure governing bodies and trust boards that they are meeting the right standards to achieve a good level of financial health and resource management.

It can be used to identify areas for change to make sure resources are used to support high-quality teaching and the best education outcomes for pupils.

The tool consists of a checklist and a dashboard.

The checklist asks questions of governing bodies and trust boards in 6 areas of resource management.

The dashboard shows how a school’s data compares to thresholds on a range of statistics that have been identified by the Department for Education ( DfE ) as indicators of good resource management and outcomes.

If you want to find out more about how to use these metrics to inform your curriculum and financial planning, we have funded free training on ICFP for school leaders. Find out more on the ISBL website or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Completing and submitting your checklist

It is compulsory for all academy trusts to complete and submit the self assessment tool.

You will need to submit your self assessment tool using our online form. We will update this guidance when the form is available.

You may find it useful to complete the tool at other times, for example to compare your spending plans for next year to similar schools.

Local authority maintained schools should use the schools financial value standard.

27 January 2020 Updated the tool dashboard to include additional RAG ratings for average teacher cost and spend on teaching staff as a percentage of total expenditure, so that schools can benchmark different years of data. Also updated the dashboard support notes to reflect these changes. 5 November 2019 Added a link to free training on ICFP for school leaders. 14 October 2019 The school resource management self-assessment tool checklist for 2019 is available and must be submitted by 14 November. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources An evaluation report about the pilot programme to provide tailored adv Resources How ESFA identifies and manages risk in schools and academies and work Resources Summary Ofsted seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the in 30 September 2019 In ‘C. Reserves / balances as a percentage of total income’ of the Dashboard support notes document, we added a correction to ‘Calculating your data’. 5 September 2019 Updated to the 2019 to 2020 version. 26 April 2019 Updated 'School resource management self-assessment tool: checklist and dashboard'. 20 March 2019 Updated documents 'School resource management self-assessment tool: checklist and dashboard' and 'Dashboard support notes'. 24 October 2018 Updated document 'School resource management self-assessment tool: checklist and dashboard'. 12 September 2018 First published.