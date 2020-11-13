Guidance for schools and local authorities on the teachers' pay grant.

Teachers' pay grant methodology

This guidance is for:

  • local authorities
  • school leaders
  • school teachers
  • governing bodies and their representatives

It relates to local-authority-maintained schools and academies in England.

Published 14 September 2018
Last updated 13 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect that the September 2020 to March 2021 allocations have now been published. These updates do not include any new announcements.

  2. Updated the methodology with the rates used for 2020 to 2021.

  3. For the 5-month period from April 2020 to August 2020, rates will be five-sevenths of the 7-month rates from September 2019 to March 2020, and payments will use October 2019 pupil numbers for 5 to 16 year olds.

  4. Updated to include 2019 to 2020 figures.

  5. Page updated with rates in line with increases in the total amount of the grant.

  6. Detailed allocations section of 'Teachers' pay grant methodology' updated.

  7. New and growing schools adjustments information added for 2019 to 2020 allocations.

  8. Updated 'Teachers' pay grant methodology' with revised rates for primary schools.

  9. Corrected data error in 'Rates for primary schools'.

  10. First published.

