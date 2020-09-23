Statutory guidance on pay and conditions for teachers in England.

School teachers' pay and conditions document 2020 and guidance on school teachers’ pay and conditions (valid from 1 September 2020)

Ref: DfE-00157-2020PDF, 535KB, 84 pages

School teachers' pay and conditions document 2019 and guidance on school teachers’ pay and conditions (valid from 1 September 2019)

PDF, 1020KB, 81 pages

This statutory guidance is for:

  • local authorities
  • school leaders
  • school teachers
  • governing bodies and their representatives

It relates to local-authority-maintained schools in England.

Advice on developing your school’s approach to pay is also available.

Statutory guidance sets out what schools and local authorities must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a very good reason not to.

