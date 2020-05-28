Information for local authorities, school leaders and governing bodies about their schools forum obligations and duties.
Schools forum operational and good practice guide
Schools forum powers and responsibilities
Schools forums structure
Schools forum self-assessment toolkit
The schools forum operational and good practice guide provides detailed information for local authorities, schools forum members and members of the public around the requirements of running effective school forum meetings. The guide provides good practice recommendations and information on how to comply with the regulations.
The schools forum powers and responsibilities guide provides in depth detail around the voting rights of schools forum elected members. It highlights the topics members are required to vote or be consulted on. The document also shows which sector is required to vote and any restrictions.
Further detail on the required structure for the schools forum can be found in the schools forum structure guide. The guide breaks down the types of members and elections.
The self-assessment document allows you to identify the strengths and potential weaknesses of your schools forum.
