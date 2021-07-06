Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on safeguarding children and safer recruitment.
Keeping children safe in education (2020)
Ref: DfE-00146-2020PDF, 934KB, 119 pages
Keeping children safe in education (from 1 September 2021)
PDF, 1.16MB, 167 pages
Keeping children safe in education: for school and college staff (part 1)
Ref: DfE-00147-2020PDF, 479KB, 32 pages
Regulated activity in relation to children: scope
Ref: DFE-58201-2012PDF, 233KB, 10 pages
Details
‘Keeping children safe in education 2021’ is for information only and does not come into force until 1 September 2021. Schools and colleges must continue to use ‘Keeping children safe in education 2020’ until then.
This guidance applies to all schools and colleges and is for:
- headteachers, teachers and staff
- governing bodies, proprietors and management committees
It sets out the legal duties you must follow to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and young people under the age of 18 in schools and colleges.
All school and college staff should read part 1 of this guidance. Part 1 of the guidance is also available as a standalone document.
‘Regulated activity in relation to children: scope’ describes work that a barred person must not do.
We have also published guidance on disqualification under the Childcare Act 2006.
Statutory guidance sets out what schools must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a good reason not to.
Further detailed information about sexual violence and sexual harassment can be found at sexual violence and sexual harassment between children in schools and colleges.
Last updated 6 July 2021 + show all updates
Added 'Keeping children safe in education 2021’. This document is for information only and does not come into force until 1 September 2021.
Updated 'Keeping children safe in education - for schools and colleges' to reflect legal changes following EU exit, including guidance on checking the past conduct of individuals who have lived or worked overseas.
The September 2020 version of the keeping children safe in education guidance is now in force and replaces previous versions. We have made changes in 3 circumstances: 1. where legislation has required it e.g. reflecting mandatory Relationship Education, Relationship and Sex Education and Health Education from September 2020. 2. where we have helpful additional information that will support schools and colleges protect their children e.g. mental health, domestic abuse, child criminal and sexual exploitation and county lines. 3. important clarifications which will help the sector better understand and/or follow our guidance. A table of changes is included at Annex H.
Added 'Keeping children safe in education (from 1 September 2020)'. This document is for information only and does not come into force until 1 September 2020 - continue to refer to KCSIE 2019 until then.
Added a link to the guidance 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers'.
Updates to paragraphs 164 and 165 in attached document Keeping children safe in education.
The September 2019 version of the keeping children safe in education guidance is now in force and replaces previous versions.
Added draft guidance for 2019.
Updated document 'Keeping children safe in education: for schools and colleges'. Paragraph 132 - new link to The Childcare (Disqualification) and Childcare (Early Years Provision Free of Charge) (Extended Entitlement) (Amendment) Regulations 2018. Paragraphs 158 and 159 updated to clarify the point at which a school must make a referral to DBS. Updated document 'Keeping children safe in education: for school and college staff (part 1)'. Flowchart titled 'Actions where there are a concern about a child' updated to make it more accessible.
Updated 'Keeping children safe in education'. Updates include changes to information for all staff (part 1) and the management of safeguarding (part 2) and a new section covering child on child sexual violence and sexual harassment (part 5). Annex H provides a table of all changes.
Added 2 new guidance documents due to take effect from 3 September 2018.
Updated 'Keeping children safe in education'. Updates include changes to information for all staff (part 1) and the management of safeguarding (part 2). Annex H provides a table of all changes.
Added 'Keeping children safe in education: for schools and colleges - guidance from 5 September 2016'.
Added 'Regulated activity in relation to children: scope' document.
Both documents updated to reflect the new prevent duty, to emphasise responsibilities concerning children missing from education, and to provide more content on female genital mutilation.
In 'Regulated activity' section, corrected the link to the factual note on regulated activity in relation to children.
First published.