Information about data sources for the individualised learner record (ILR) including the learning aim reference service (LARS) database.
Documents
LARS table and field definitions: version 007 (applicable from August 2019)
PDF, 721KB, 27 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
LARS table and field definitions: version 006 (applicable from August 2018)
PDF, 574KB, 28 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
LARS table and field definitions: version 005 (applicable from August 2017)
PDF, 608KB, 28 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Learning Aims Reference Service Categories: March 2019
PDF, 731KB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Learning aims search user guide (October 2017)
PDF, 1.34MB, 25 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Learning aims known issues 2017 to 2018
HTML
Learning aims known issues 2015 to 2016
PDF, 144KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Learning Aim known issues 2014 to 2015
PDF, 185KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
LARS table and field definitions 2016 to 2017
PDF, 624KB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
LARS table and field definitions 2015 to 2016
PDF, 585KB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
LARS table and field definitions 2014 to 2015
PDF, 203KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Prescribed higher education provision 2018 to 2019
PDF, 576KB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
We use the individualised learner record (ILR) data to calculate funding earned by publicly funded colleges, training organisations, local authorities and employers (FE providers). The data gathered provides information on the effectiveness of the learning programmes in terms of who they reach, what learning they receive, and what outcomes are achieved.
To help FE providers in collecting the correct data for different types of learners, a list of the fields required for each funding model is given in section 17 of the provider support manual.
Learning aim codes
Learning aim codes are available from the following sources:
Learning aims search
An online learning aims search facility is available on the Hub, where you can access and search the Learning Aim Reference Service (LARS) for aims, standards and frameworks.
This section details previous table and field definition documents that have been published covering previous academic years.
Historical learning aim information
The LARS website provides the facility to download the database for current collection years.
Downloads for previous years have been made available if you wish to interrogate prior academic years.
LARS for 2016 to 2017
The final datasets produced on 3 October 2017 for the LARS can be downloaded here and are available in mdb, csv, and psv formats.
Click on the links below to download files to your desktop to access data.
Learning delivery 2016 to 2017: mdb
Learning delivery 2016 to 2017: csv
Learning delivery 2016 to 2017: psv
Simplified funding rates catalogue
The catalogue lists all provision which we have approved for public funding in a given collection year and can be found at the GOV.UK page qualifications approved for public funding and then select the appropriate period.
HE learning aim request due date
Providers requesting new learning aims for prescribed Higher Education provision for the 2017 to 2018 funding year must submit completed forms together with all relevant approval information to us by Friday 28 September 2018.
This will allow them to be created and uploaded to the Learning Aim Reference Service (LARS) database for the R14 ILR submission that opens on 8 October 2018 and closes on 18 October 2018.
We recommend that providers request learning aims throughout the funding year to ensure that their ILR submissions are up to date.
The form and the guidance are available to download from this page. The completed form and an approval letter should be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
LearnDirect Classification System (LDCS) codes
ILR specification Appendix H
A technical specification of the classification and coding system to be used to record non-regulated provision in the ILR for the relevant collection year can be found at the GOV.UK collection Individualised Learner Record (ILR) and then select the appropriate period.
Unique learner numbers (ULNs)
A ULN is a 10-digit reference number, used as a single common identifier for UK learners aged 14 and over. Each ULN is issued and held by the Learning Record Service (LRS).
Employer reference numbers (ERNs)
ERNs are entered in the employer identifier field in an ILR data collection. They can be obtained from and validated by the Employer Data Service (EDS).
The Employer Data Service (EDS) user guide provides information about the employer reference number with the individualised learner record.
