Certificates awarded for all vocational qualifications (excluding GCSEs, AS levels and A levels).

This dataset covers vocational qualifications starting 2012 to present for England.

It is updated every quarter.

In the dataset, the number of certificates issued are rounded to the nearest 5 and values less than 5 appear as ‘0~’ to preserve confidentiality (and a 0 represents no certificates).

Where a qualification has been owned by more than one awarding organisation at different points in time, a separate row is given for each organisation.

Background information as well as commentary accompanying this dataset is available separately.

For any queries contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Dataset 2012 to present - England View onlineDownload CSV 12.8MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

27 February 2020 Latest dataset (Q4 - October to December 2019) uploaded 28 November 2019 Latest dataset (Q3 - July to September 2019) uploaded 10 October 2019 Republished the dataset because one of the awarding organisations (Pearson) has resubmitted their data which has increased the number of certificates awarded by them in Q2 2019 by nearly 150K. 9 October 2019 Added a user note on resubmission of data by Pearson. 19 September 2019 Latest dataset (Q2 - April to June 2019) uploaded 13 June 2019 Latest dataset (Q1 - January to March 2019) uploaded 28 February 2019 Latest dataset (Q4 - October to December 2018) uploaded 29 November 2018 Latest dataset (Q3 - July to September 2018) uploaded 20 September 2018 Latest dataset (Q2 - April to June 2018) uploaded 14 June 2018 Latest dataset (Q1 - January to March 2018) uploaded 8 March 2018 Latest dataset (Q4 - October to December 2017) uploaded. Removed datasets for Wales and Northern Ireland following an agreement with Qualification Wales and CCEA. 7 December 2017 Updated with data for July to September 2017. 14 September 2017 Latest datasets (Q2 - April to June 2017) uploaded 13 July 2017 Latest datasets (Q1 - January to March 2017) uploaded 14 March 2017 Latest datasets (Q4 2016 - October to December 2016) uploaded 15 December 2016 Latest datasets (Q3 - July to September 2016) uploaded 7 October 2016 Corrected data supplied by one awarding organisation. 22 September 2016 Latest (Q2 2016) data released 7 July 2016 Latest data (Q1 2016) uploaded 13 April 2016 All files were replaced because some data from Gateway Qualifications as well as a few other awarding organisations were missing. 24 March 2016 Latest datasets for October to December 2015 uploaded. 17 December 2015 After data quality checks, it was decided that the separate datasets for England, Wales and Northern Ireland would only go back to 2012 as this is when the data started being collected by country and that the dataset for all 3 countries would cover 10 years. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Details of staff employed at higher education providers in the UK for Resources Information about children's social workers employed in local authorit Resources Qualitative research on the delivery of supported internships in Engla 15 October 2015 Updated to include data for Q2 2015. 4 June 2015 The latest dataset includes data from the latest published quarter (January to March 2015) 12 March 2015 The previous version was missing data from a number of qualifications 6 March 2015 The following 3 files were revised as they contained errors: Dataset 1988 to present - England, Wales and Northern Ireland; Dataset 1988 to present - England only; and Dataset 2009 to present - England, Wales and Northern Ireland. 5 March 2015 Added the latest version of the data files for quarter 4 2014. 4 December 2014 First published.