Certificates awarded for all vocational qualifications (excluding GCSEs, AS levels and A levels).
This dataset covers vocational qualifications starting 2012 to present for England.
It is updated every quarter.
In the dataset, the number of certificates issued are rounded to the nearest 5 and values less than 5 appear as ‘0~’ to preserve confidentiality (and a 0 represents no certificates).
Where a qualification has been owned by more than one awarding organisation at different points in time, a separate row is given for each organisation.
Background information as well as commentary accompanying this dataset is available separately.
Dataset 2012 to present - England
Last updated 27 February 2020
Republished the dataset because one of the awarding organisations (Pearson) has resubmitted their data which has increased the number of certificates awarded by them in Q2 2019 by nearly 150K.
Latest dataset (Q4 - October to December 2017) uploaded. Removed datasets for Wales and Northern Ireland following an agreement with Qualification Wales and CCEA.
Corrected data supplied by one awarding organisation.
All files were replaced because some data from Gateway Qualifications as well as a few other awarding organisations were missing.
After data quality checks, it was decided that the separate datasets for England, Wales and Northern Ireland would only go back to 2012 as this is when the data started being collected by country and that the dataset for all 3 countries would cover 10 years.
The previous version was missing data from a number of qualifications
The following 3 files were revised as they contained errors: Dataset 1988 to present - England, Wales and Northern Ireland; Dataset 1988 to present - England only; and Dataset 2009 to present - England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
