The Inspiring Governance online service connects schools and trusts with skilled volunteers in their area who are interested in becoming a school governor or trustee.

What you can get

The Inspiring Governance service allows you to:

  • search for volunteers based on skills, experience and location
  • contact potential candidates directly
  • advertise vacancies to registered volunteers in your area

Who can use the service

All state-funded educational institutions in England that provide education to pupils of compulsory school age can use this service.

This includes all establishments that are maintained by a local authority and those establishments with whom the Secretary of State has entered into academy arrangements.

Academy trusts should use the Academy Ambassadors service to help them recruit board members, but may approach Inspiring Governance if they have not been able to secure trustee recruitment support from Academy Ambassadors.

The 2 organisations work closely with each other to ensure volunteers are always matched to the most appropriate roles.

When it’s available

The service is available at any time.

What it costs

The service is free.

How to apply

Sign up to use the service.

Find out more

See the Inspiring Governance website for more information.

Published 21 September 2018
Last updated 25 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect the content of the new contract awarded to deliver the Inspiring Governance programme.

  2. First published.

