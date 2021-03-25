The number of system leaders working in and across schools in the United Kingdom.
Documents
Teaching schools and system leadership: March 2021
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: December 2020
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: September 2020
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: March 2020
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: December 2019
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: September 2019
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: June 2019
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: March 2019
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: December 2018
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: September 2018
HTML
Teaching schools and system leadership: June 2018
HTML
Details
The Department for Education (DfE) is currently undertaking work to significantly expand the number of teaching schools and national leaders of education, with a targeted approach focused on areas where they are most needed in order to create a comprehensive national network of school-led support for leaders to draw on as they choose. There is a commitment to ensure that all schools in all areas can access support, collaboration and best practice by ensuring full coverage of system leaders across the country.
This is a report that states the number of system leaders designated by DfE.
This includes:
-
National leaders of education (NLEs). NLEs are excellent headteachers who, together with the staff from their national support schools, provide direct support to other schools, particularly those in challenging circumstances to help them improve by providing additional leadership capacity and expertise.
-
Teaching schools. These are strong schools that work with others to provide high-quality training and development to new and experienced school staff. They are part of the plan to give schools a central role in raising standards by developing educational excellence everywhere.
-
Teaching school alliances. Teaching school alliances are a group of schools, led by a teaching school, that work together to bring about improvements across the schools, focussing on initial teacher training, school-to-school support and professional development.
-
National leaders of governance (NLGs). NLGs are highly effective chairs of governors who use their skills and experience to provide coaching and mentoring support to another chair of governors to improve school and academy performance. In some cases, they work in partnership with an NLE.
This information is for school leaders, school staff and governing bodies in all maintained schools, academies and free schools.
You should be aware that the figures in this publication may differ from the numbers available in the school-to-school support directory, which is used as a live tool to find a teaching school or system leader.
Find out more about teaching schools and system leaders and get support for you and your school.
Last updated 25 March 2021 + show all updates
Added the Teaching schools and system leadership: March 2021 report.
Added the Teaching schools and system leadership report for December 2020.
Added 'Teaching schools and system leadership: September 2020'.
Added 'Teaching schools and system leadership: March 2020'.
Added Teaching schools and system leadership: December 2019
Added 'Teaching schools and system leadership: September 2019' report.
Added Teaching schools and system leadership: June 2019 report.
In document 'Teaching schools and system leadership: March 2019', amended dates in tables from September to December 2018.
Added 'Teaching schools and system leadership: March 2019'.
Added 'Teaching schools and system leadership: December 2018' report.
Added new HTML document 'Teaching schools and system leadership: September 2018'.
Added 'Teaching schools and system leadership: June 2018' report.
Added new HTML document for April 2018.
Teaching schools and system leadership March 2018 report added.
Teaching schools and system leadership February 2018 report added.
Teaching schools and system leadership January monthly report added.
Teaching schools and system leadership December monthly report added
Teaching schools and system leadership: November 2017 added
Teaching schools and system leadership report for October 2017 added
Teaching schools and system leadership: September 2017 added
Teaching schools and system leadership: August 2017 monthly report added
July's report added
May and June's Teaching schools and system leadership monthly reports added.
April report added
Teaching Schools and System Leadership March data
Teaching schools and system leadership: Feb 2017 attachment added
Teaching schools and system leadership: Jan 2017 attachment added
The number of system leaders working in and across schools in the United Kingdom as of December 2016.
First published.