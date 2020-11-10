This guidance provides details on how to register, manage your account and allocate user roles for Identity and Access Management System (IDAMS).

Documents

IDAMS account registration guidance

PDF, 642KB, 5 pages

Academy trust IDAMS guidance for financial returns

HTML

IDAMS new user guide: how to request role permissions

PDF, 604KB, 8 pages

IDAMS super user guidance: how to assign, approve and reject roles and permissions

PDF, 1.19MB, 16 pages

Details

Provides guidance to colleges, training organisations and academy trusts on:

  • registering for an IDAMS account
  • managing your IDAMS account
  • the different role permissions and how to get them
  • the role of a super user for an organisation

We have published a specific guidance document to help academy trusts register, access and complete the online financial returns.

Published 27 November 2017
Last updated 10 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Addition of the Data Transfer Approver role for automating the academies accounts return.

  2. We have updated the guidance to include academy trusts financial returns specific guides. This academy trust update includes guidance for the budget forecast return, land and buildings collection tool and the accounts return online forms. We have also updated the IDAMS account registration guidance, the IDAMS new user guide: how to request role permissions guidance and the IDAMS super user guidance: how to assign, approve and reject roles and permissions guidance.

  3. Updated the IDAMS super user and user guidance.

  4. Updated IDAMS new user and super user guide

  5. Updated the super user and new user guidance.

  6. Updated account registration guidance

  7. Updated user guides.

  8. First published.

