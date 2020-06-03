 
Free schools and UTCs: successful applications

Details
Details of successful applications for free schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) in the pre-opening stage.

Documents

List of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage (June 2020)

ODS, 33.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

List of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage (June 2020)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 98.6KB

Details

Details of all schools in the pre-opening stage of the free school programme, including:

  • type of school
  • age group served
  • local authority
  • regional schools commissioner (RSC) region

There are many different types of free school, including:

  • primary schools
  • secondary schools
  • all-through schools
  • 16- to 19-year-olds schools
  • special free schools
  • alternative provision free schools

There are also a small number of maths schools. These are specialist free schools for the most mathematically able 16- to 19-year-olds.

Alongside free schools there are university technical colleges (UTCs) and studio schools. These are mainly for 14- to 19-year-olds.

Section 6A of the Education Act 2011, which changed the arrangements for establishing new schools, is called the academy or free school presumption.

You can get details of all open free schools, UTCs and studio schools and open academies and academy projects in development.

Published 4 September 2018
Last updated 3 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added the list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage (June 2020).

  2. Updated to correct an error in the original publication regarding the pre-opening status for St Neots Academy.

  3. Updated list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage (May 2020)

  4. Updated list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage for April 2020.

  5. Updated list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage for March 2020.

  6. Updated list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage for January 2020.

  7. Added details of successful applications for free schools and university technical colleges in the pre-opening stage for October 2019.

  8. Added details of successful applications for free schools and university technical colleges in the pre-opening stage for September 2019.

  9. Updated list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage for August 2019.

  10. Updated list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage for July 2019.

  11. Added list of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage for July 2019

  12. Updated spreadsheets to include information up to 14 June.

  13. Updated the 'List of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage' with details for June 2019.

  14. Replaced attachments with updated versions for May 2019.

  15. Attached an updated version of 'List of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage (April 2019)'.

  16. Updated 'List of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage' for April 2019.

  17. Updated document 'List of free schools and UTCs in the pre-opening stage' for March 2019.



