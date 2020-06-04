Funding values for colleges, training organisations and employers with an AEB, apprenticeship, advanced learner loan or traineeship contract for 2018 to 2019.
2018 to 2019 final funding year values
2018 to 2019 final funding year values
Allocation / contract values data 2018 to 2019 (July 2019)
Allocation / contract values data 2018 to 2019 (January 2019)
Allocation / contract values data 2018 to 2019 (September 2018)
Details
The funding year contract values provide maximum contract value information as at September 2018 for colleges, training organisations and employers that have a contract for 2018 to 2019.
It excludes contract values where ESFA is discussing current delivery performance.
The funding year contract values provide maximum contract value information as at January 2019 for colleges, training organisations and employers that have a contract for 2018 to 2019.
It excludes contract values where the Agency is discussing current delivery performance.
This updates on the contract values published in September 2018.
The funding year contract values provide maximum contract value information as at July 2019 for colleges, training organisations and employers that have a contract for 2018 to 2019.
It excludes contract values where the Agency is discussing current delivery performance.
This updates on the contract values published in January 2019.
Last updated 4 June 2020 + show all updates
We have uploaded the final funded and delivered figures spreadsheet for providers with an AEB, apprenticeship, advanced learner loan or traineeship contract for the 2018 to 2019 academic year
We have published the allocation / contract values data for 2018 to 2019 (July 2019).
We have published the allocation / contract values data 2018 to 2019 (dated January 2019).
First published.