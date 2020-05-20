Guidance for sixth form and FE colleges on preparing and submitting their annual report and financial statements ‘accounts’ to ESFA.

Details

The college accounts direction sets out ESFA’s financial reporting requirements for sixth-form and further education colleges.

The accounts direction outlines the requirements for each college to:

prepare audited accounts to 31 July 2020

submit accounts and associated documents to ESFA by 31 December 2020

publish accounts on the college’s website as soon as possible after signing and no later than by 31 January 2021

Colleges must refer to the college accounts direction 2019 to 2020 when preparing their accounts.

Colleges, rather than their auditors, will need to submit all three documents by following the submission process below.

Please note: colleges are no longer required to submit a finance record template. It has been superceded by the integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC).

Submitting your documents

Colleges must submit these documents to ESFA by Tuesday 31 December 2020 via an on-line portal.

The new portal uses the IDAMS (Identity and Access Management System) to authenticate users which colleges should already be familiar with. Once a college has logged in they will be able to upload their documents by selecting the tile for ‘Financial Statements’. The three mandatory elements (audited financial statements, auditors management letter, and the audit committee annual report) must initially be uploaded at the same time by colleges but can subsequently be resubmitted separately, if required. There is also an option to upload additional supporting documentation. Colleges will receive email confirmation that their upload has been successful.

Further details are available within the submission portal. If the person responsible for submitting these documents does not have access to the IDAMS system they can request an account using the ‘I don’t have an account’ link on the login page.

Please complete ESFA’s online enquiry form if you have any questions about your submission.