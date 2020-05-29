Financial management and governance self-assessment (FMGS) for new academy trusts to submit to ESFA.

Details

To help reduce the burden on educational and care settings at this time, the Department for Education (DfE) and its agencies have cancelled or paused all but the most essential data collections, services and requests from educational and care settings until the end of June 2020. The Financial Management and Governance Self- Assessment ( FMGS ) has been paused until the end of June 2020 when it will be reviewed. Any new academy trust which is required to submit a return during this period will be contacted directly with revised guidance, once collection of this return resumes.

New academy trusts

Newly operational academy trusts must submit an FMGS return within 2 months of opening their first school(s).

Accessing the FMGS online form

Please use the FMGS online form.