Initial teacher training (ITT): criteria and supporting advice

Mandatory guidance on the criteria that organisations must meet to provide initial teacher training (ITT).

Temporary version amended in light of coronavirus (COVID-19). This document temporarily replaces the previous version published 4 June 2020.

This guidance is for:

  • accredited ITT providers and their partner schools
  • organisations seeking ITT accreditation
  • Ofsted

This guidance sets out what accredited ITT providers must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a very good reason not to.

Published 15 March 2012
Last updated 20 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Temporary guidance changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

  2. Guidance updated based on current public health advice, to help initial teacher training (ITT) providers reduce the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on their ITT provision.

  3. We have added temporary changes to this guidance due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

  4. Updated information about the withdrawal of accreditation criteria.

  5. Edits to reflect the new ITT core content framework.

  6. Edits to reflect the changes to skills tests.

  7. Updated the criteria and supporting advice.

  8. Updated to add information on fee charging and student support for part-time courses.

  9. Updated the legislation that providers must follow and to which this advice refers.

  10. Updated guidance for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  11. There have been no changes to the statutory requirements since the last publication. Updated Accreditation section, updated supporting advice (C1.1, C1.2, C1.3 and C2.1) and updated language throughout.

  12. Initial teacher training criteria and supporting advice attachment updated.

  13. Update statutory guidance document to include supporting advice.

  14. This is an update to the previous ITT criteria document, which takes into account amendments to criteria 2.2, 2.3, and 4.1.

  15. Updated PDF uploaded

  16. First published.

