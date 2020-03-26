How to contact the LRS for help and support.

The easiest and quickest way to resolve and concerns is to contact the LRS service desk.When emailing the LRS service desk, adhere to the Data encryption and Passphrase guidance.

You can find registration documents for LRB users (schools, academies, FE providers, Local Authorities, HE providers) and Awarding Organisations on the How to register on the Learning Records Service page.

26 March 2020 We have updated our contact details. 16 October 2018 Please note, the LRS organisation portal and web service operations will be unavailable from 8am Saturday, 20 until 8pm, Sunday, 21 October 2018. This is to carry out some essential maintenance work. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. 15 October 2018 Please note, the LRS organisation portal and web service operations will be unavailable from 8am Saturday, 20 until 8pm, Sunday, 21 October 2018. This is to carry out some essential maintenance work. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. 13 October 2017 New version of Data encryption and password guidance sheet for all users uploaded on 13 October 2017. 9 March 2017 Editorial message added to page on 9 March 2017. 20 January 2017 New version of Data encryption and passphrase guidance sheet to all users uploaded on 20 January 2017. 8 December 2016 Important information notice added to detail section of the page on 8 December 2016. 25 November 2016 New document - Data encryption and passphrase guidance sheet o all users - uploaded on 25 November 2016. 1 December 2014 New Service desk hours announced on Monday 1 December 2014. 6 March 2014 Minor editorial changes made to page on Thursday 6 March 2014 26 February 2014 First published.