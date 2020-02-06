Information for schools about secondary school accountability measures, including Progress 8 and Attainment 8.

Documents

Details

A new secondary school accountability system was introduced in 2016. This document explains how secondary accountability measures are calculated. It also gives more information about announced policies that apply to accountability measures in 2019 and 2020.

This information is for:

school leaders

governing bodies

It applies to:

local-authority-maintained schools

academies

free schools

See school and college performance tables.

See the KS4 qualifications, discount codes and point scores for the school performance table.

Use the ready reckoners for KS4 in 2017.

A short video explaining Progress 8 is also available:

6 February 2020 Updated with more information about announced policies that apply to accountability measures in 2019 and 2020. Also updated 'Progress scores for key stage 4: school and college performance tables' to include 2019 figures. 17 October 2019 Updated secondary accountability measures guidance. 6 March 2019 Updated 'secondary accountability measures: guide' to show revised prior attainment group thresholds in table E:1. 24 January 2019 Updated 'secondary accountability measures: guide' with new data and information. 16 October 2018 Updated guidance with newly available data. 17 August 2018 Updated guidance with new definition of combined science qualifications. Example EBacc average point scores updated with 2018 data. 25 January 2018 Updated 'Secondary accountability measures: guide' and added 'Progress scores for key stage 4: school and college performance tables'. 16 November 2017 Updated the secondary accountability measures guide to include the 2017 coasting threshold. 12 October 2017 Updated 'Secondary accountability measures: guide' with new information on the EBacc accountability measures to be used from 2018. Also updated Attainment 8 estimates with provisional 2017 data. 19 January 2017 Updated Progress 8 measure in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Progress 8 key figures and school and pupil ready reckoner documents. 19 October 2016 Added new document: 'Progress 8 and Attainment 8: how measures are calculated'. Updated 'Progress 8 measure in 2016, 2017 and 2018' to include a definition of 'coasting' schools. 13 October 2016 Added Progress 8 and Attainment 8 key figures and ready reckoner documents. 23 September 2016 Added further detail on how to calculate fine levels in Annex C. 12 September 2016 Updated guidance to explain how secondary schools should interpret the 2016 key stage 2 results. 31 August 2016 Added video explaining Progress 8. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources The achievements of pupils at key stage 4, and how they compare with o Resources Revised statistics on the achievements of pupils at the end of key sta Resources Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mai 7 July 2016 Updated 'Progress 8 measure in 2016, 2017 and 2018', clarifying how the fine level calculation is completed and providing a link to 'Key stage 2 to key stage 4 value added measures'. 20 January 2016 Updated 'Progress 8 measure in 2016, 2017 and 2018' document, including clarification on how English counts in the headline performance table measures. 26 August 2015 Updated 'Progress 8 measure' document: clarified technical information and added detail, including about how to calculate prior attainment and how the Ofsted exemption will be implemented. 25 March 2015 Updated 'Progress 8 measure in 2016 and 2017' document. Further explained 2017 point scores in annex A, and revised the attainment 8 estimates table to 2 decimal places in annex B. 26 February 2015 Added 'Progress 8 measure in 2016 and 2017' document in place of superseded performance measure information and technical guide documents. 16 October 2014 Updated 'Progress 8 school performance measure' document to include information on mathematics and statistics qualifications. 20 June 2014 Added the terms and conditions document for schools wishing to opt into the progress 8 measure in 2015. 6 March 2014 First published.