Information for schools about secondary school accountability measures, including Progress 8 and Attainment 8.
Secondary accountability measures: guide
Progress 8 and Attainment 8: how measures are calculated
Progress scores for key stage 4: school and college performance tables
A new secondary school accountability system was introduced in 2016. This document explains how secondary accountability measures are calculated. It also gives more information about announced policies that apply to accountability measures in 2019 and 2020.
This information is for:
- school leaders
- governing bodies
It applies to:
- local-authority-maintained schools
- academies
- free schools
See school and college performance tables.
See the KS4 qualifications, discount codes and point scores for the school performance table.
Use the ready reckoners for KS4 in 2017.
A short video explaining Progress 8 is also available:Published 6 March 2014
