Detailed guidance for academy trusts and auditors on preparing and auditing academy trusts' annual financial statements.

Overview

The Academies Accounts Direction is the reference pack for academy trusts and their auditors to use when preparing and auditing financial statements for the accounting period ending on 31 August annually.

To produce the Accounts Direction, the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) takes the requirements set out by the Charity Commission in its Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) and translates them into a form applicable to academy trusts.

The Accounts Direction outlines the requirements for each academy trust to:

prepare an annual report and financial statements to 31 August

have these accounts audited annually by independent registered auditors

produce a statement of regularity, propriety and compliance and obtain a regularity assurance report on this statement from the auditor

submit the audited accounts and auditor’s regularity assurance report to ESFA within 4 months of its year end, usually by 31 December

file the accounts with the Companies Registrar as required under the Companies Act 2006

publish the audited accounts on the trust’s website, usually by 31 January

The Accounts Direction explains the elements you must include in your academy trust’s annual report and financial statements and the accounting treatments required. It also provides a model format for the report and the financial statements and ensures consistency of treatment between academy trusts.

Academies Accounts Direction 2019 to 2020

All academy trusts must use the Academies Accounts Direction (AAD) when preparing their financial statements for the period ending 31 August 2020.

You should refer to the 2019 version of the Academies Financial Handbook (AFH).

Further bulletins on the Academies Accounts Direction 2019 to 2020 may follow, and would have the same status as the AAD.

Submit your 2019 to 2020 financial statements

Academy trusts must submit to ESFA audited accounts for the period ending 31 August each year, using the Academies Accounts Direction as a reference pack.

Further information on submitting your 2019 to 2020 financial statements will follow.

Training video

Guidance video for academy financial statements

Academies Accounts Direction 2018 to 2019

The Academies Accounts Direction 2018 to 2019 ( PDF , 1.52MB, 162 pages) explained to academy trusts how to prepare and submit their financial statements for the period ending 31 August 2019.

ESFA enquiries

Contact formhttps://form.education...

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

