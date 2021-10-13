Download this form to add your SKE course to DfE's SKE course directory for schools and initial teacher training providers.

Documents

Subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course form

ODS, 7.53KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Subject Knowledge Enhancement (SKE) courses are designed to help applicants increase their subject knowledge so they can train to teach their chosen subject.

This guidance is for providers who have a framework agreement in place with the department to deliver SKE.

The department funds SKE courses in:

  • biology
  • chemistry
  • computing
  • design and technology
  • English
  • languages
  • mathematics
  • primary mathematics
  • physics
  • religious education

If you are an SKE framework provider and would like to update your details in this directory, download and complete this form, and email it to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 16 April 2014
Last updated 13 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated following the replacement of grant funding for subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) with a multi-provider framework agreement.

  2. Updated subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course form added. Religious education added to list of training covered.

  3. Email address updated

  4. Updated Subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course form added.

  5. First published.

