A navigation tool to help find tables in the further education data library.
Documents
FE data library: table finder tool
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 134KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
You can use this navigation tool to find tools and tables in the FE data library.
This includes tables for the current academic year, previous academic years and tables in discontinued years for transparency.
The table also includes links to publications in theFE and skills statistical collection page.
There are also tables and reports included that cover areas of interest not represented in the main statistics publication.
Further education statistical dissemination team
Email:
FEThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Last updated 30 January 2020 + show all updates
Added tables released alongside the Further education and skills: January 2020 and the Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2020 statistics publications.
Added tables released alongside the Further education and skills: November 2019' statistics publication.
Added tables released alongside the 'Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2019' statistics publication.
Updated to include tables released alongside the 'Further education and skills: March 2019 statistics' publication.
Updated to include tables released alongside the Apprenticeship and traineeships: January 2019 statistics
Updated the table finder with links to new published data.
Update to the table finder tool with links to tables published on 6th December 2018 containing final 2017 to 2018 academic year data.
First published.
Advertisement