A navigation tool to help find tables in the further education data library.

You can use this navigation tool to find tools and tables in the FE data library.

This includes tables for the current academic year, previous academic years and tables in discontinued years for transparency.

The table also includes links to publications in the FE and skills statistical collection page.

There are also tables and reports included that cover areas of interest not represented in the main statistics publication.

