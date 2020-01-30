Information on the number of apprenticeship starts, achievements, and participation, and additional traineeship measures.

This statistical data set provides information on apprenticeships through a number of reports broken down by a number of measures including starts, achievements and participation. These tables also include additional learner information such as:

sector subject area ( SSA )

) frameworks and standards

geography (region, LAD , PCON )

, ) demographics (e.g. gender, age, LDD , ethnicity)

, ethnicity) provider information

This section also includes tables for traineeships, reporting starts, completions and progressions. It provides supplementary information to the further education and skills statistical release.

Apprenticeship and traineeships: current data

This section covers starts, achievements and participation data for the first quarter of the 2019 to 2020 academic year (August to October 2019) reported to date.

These PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework/standard, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeship demographic, sector subject area and local authority district PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q1 2019 to 2020 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 55.4MB

Apprenticeship framework/standard, demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q1 2019 to 2020 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 48.4MB

Please note that the following PivotTable is based on a later snapshot, and so contains figures for the first 4 months of the 2019/20 academic year, reported to date.

Apprenticeship starts since May 2010 and May 2015 by region, local authority and parliamentary constituency as of Q1 2019/20 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 294KB

Apprenticeship and traineeships: annual data

Data reported to 2018 to 2019

This section covers finalised starts, achievements and participation data for the full 2018 to 2019 academic year (August 2018 to July 2019).

These PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework/standard, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2017 to 2018, to 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 60MB

Apprenticeship framework/standard and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 68.9MB

Apprenticeships geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 62.3MB

Apprenticeships provider, provider type, sector subject area by academic quarter PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16.1MB

Apprenticeship framework/standard, demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 49MB

Monthly apprenticeship starts by sector subject area, framework or standard, age, level, funding type and degree apprenticeship 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.9MB

Apprenticeship participation by sector subject area, provider, framework/standard, local authority district: 2014/15 to 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 48.4MB

Apprenticeship achievements by sector subject area, provider, framework/standard, local authority district: 2014/15 to 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16.8MB

Apprenticeship demographic, local authority district, and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 38MB

Apprenticeships by age and planned length of stay: starts 2008 to 2009 to 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 80.8KB

Apprenticeship starts since May 2010 and May 2015 by region, local authority and parliamentary constituency as of 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 260KB

Apprenticeship starts by sector pathway, framework and standard: 2014/15 to 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.09MB

Workplaces employing apprenticeships by geography: 2009 to 2010 to 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 93.3KB

Apprenticeship Starts by Length of Employment: 2013/14 to 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 60.5KB

Apprenticeship starts by indices of multiple deprivation, sector subject area and level: 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 154KB

Apprenticeship expected duration by age, level and sector subject area 2016 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 129KB

Traineeship starts by equality and diversity for 2013 to 2014 to 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 79.8KB

Apprenticeships starts by delivery in local authority district by provider and level 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.78MB

Data reported to 2017 to 2018

This section covers starts, achievements and participation data for the final reported 2017 to 2018 academic year (August 2017 to July 2018). Note: 2017 to 2018 full year breakdowns by framework/standard and geography can be accessed in the current data section.

These PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, provider type and demographic breakdowns.

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014 to 2015 to 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.7MB

Apprenticeships provider type and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014 to 2015 to 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.8MB

Apprenticeship participation by sector subject area, provider, framework/standard, local authority district: 2014/15 to 2017/18 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 43.5MB

Apprenticeship achievements by sector subject area, provider, framework/standard, local authority district: 2014/15 to 2017/18 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 35MB

Apprenticeships by age and planned length of stay: starts 2008 to 2009 to 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 76.3KB

Apprenticeship expected duration by age, level and sector subject area 2016 to 2017 and 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 130KB

Apprenticeships starts by delivery in local authority district by provider and level 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.42MB

Apprenticeship starts by sector pathway, framework and standard: 2014/15 to 2017/18 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.04MB

Apprenticeship starts and achievements by framework, provider and funding type: 2014/15 to 2017/18 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.1MB

Workplaces employing apprenticeships by geography: 2009 to 2010 to 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 66.9KB

Traineeship starts by equality and diversity for 2013 to 2014 to 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 99.5KB

Data reported to 2016 to 2017

Data covering figures reported up to the final reported 2016 to 2017 academic year (August 2016 to July 2017).

These PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, provider type, demographic, framework, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeship geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 22.7MB

Apprenticeship framework and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 18.8MB

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 25.8MB

Apprenticeship detailed demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.8MB

Apprenticeships provider type and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.44MB

Apprenticeships starts by delivery in local authority district by provider and level 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.67MB

Workplaces employing apprenticeships by geography: 2009/10 to 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 64.2KB

Apprenticeship starts by sector subject area, gender, local authority district, and age: 2013 to 2014 to 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.07MB

Apprenticeships by sector subject area tier 2, age, level and demographics 2014 to 2015 to 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 91.7KB

Apprenticeships by age and planned length of stay: starts 2008/09 to 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 76.4KB

Data reported to 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016

Data covering figures reported up for the final 2014/15 and 2015/16 academic years.

These are PivotTable tools to cover starts and achievements data for the final 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016 academic years.

Apprenticeship geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014/15 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.2MB

Apprenticeship framework and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014/15 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.73MB

Apprenticeships PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014/15 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.92MB

Apprenticeships provider type and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014/15 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.58MB

Apprenticeship by planned length of stay: starts 2008/09 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 80.2KB

Apprenticeship and traineeships: archive

Data for previously reported in-year data and discontinued tables to cover starts, achievements and participation for previous academic years and quarters as reported to date (if stated).

2018 to 2019 reported to quarter 3 (provisional)

Data covering starts, achievements and participation data for the first three quarters of the 2018 to 2019 academic year (August 2018 to April 2019).

These PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework/standard, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2017 to 2018 to Q3 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 61.9MB

Apprenticeship framework/standard and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2017 to 2018 to Q3 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 76.8MB

Apprenticeships geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2017 to 2018 to Q3 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 37.8MB

Apprenticeship demographic, local authority district, and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014 to 2015 to Q3 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 77.8MB

Apprenticeship framework/standard, demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014 to 2015 to Q3 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 80.6MB

Apprenticeships by region and sector subject area: participation 2009 to 2010 to Q3 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 87.3KB

2018 to 2019 reported to quarter 2 (provisional)

Data covering starts, achievements and participation data for the first two quarters of the 2018 to 2019 academic year (August 2018 to January 2019).

These PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework/standard, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2017 to 2018 to Q2 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 45.4MB

Apprenticeship framework/standard and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2017 to 2018 to Q2 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 58.5MB

Apprenticeships geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2017 to 2018 to Q2 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 47.9MB

Apprenticeships by region and sector subject area: participation 2009 to 2010 to Q2 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 102KB

Workplaces employing apprenticeships by region: 2009 to 2010 to Q2 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 70.7KB

Traineeship starts by equality and diversity for 2013 to 2014 to Q2 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 81KB

2018 to 2019 reported to quarter 1 (provisional)

Data covering starts, achievements and participation data for the first quarter of the 2018 to 2019 academic year (August 2018 to October 2018).

These PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework/standard, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014 to 2015 to Q1 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 67.1MB

Apprenticeship framework/standard and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014 to 2015 to Q1 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 84.5MB

Apprenticeships geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements 2014 to 2015 to Q1 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 65.1MB

Apprenticeships by region and sector subject area: participation 2009 to 2010 to Q1 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 103KB

2017 to 2018 reported to quarter 3 (provisional)

Data covering figures reported up to quarter 3 of the 2017 to 2018 academic year reported to date (August 2017 to April 2018).

The PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeships geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q3 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 26.8MB

Apprenticeship framework and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q3 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16.6MB

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q3 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.31MB

Apprenticeship detailed demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q3 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.1MB

Apprenticeships by region and sector subject area: participation 2009 to 2010 to Q3 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 103KB

2017 to 2018 reported to quarter 2 (provisional)

Data covering figures reported up to quarter 2 of the 2017 to 2018 academic year reported to date (August 2017 to January 2018).

The PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeships geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 21.3MB

Apprenticeship framework and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.45MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship detailed demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 30.7MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by region and sector subject area: participation 2009 to 2010 to Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 83.1KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Workplaces employing apprenticeships by geography: 2009 to 2010 to Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 64.9KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship duration by sector subject area and level 2016 to 2017 (August to January) and Q2 2017 to 2018 (August to January) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 126KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Traineeship starts by equality and diversity for 2013 to 2014 to Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 67.7KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2017 to 2018 reported to quarter 1 (provisional)

Data covering figures reported up to quarter 1 of the 2017 to 2018 academic year reported to date (August 2017 to November 2017).

The PivotTable tools provide the user with the ability to create their own combinations for age, level, demographic, framework, and geographical breakdowns.

Apprenticeships geography and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q1 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 21.3MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship framework and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q1 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 19.4MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q1 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 33.3MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship detailed demographic and sector subject area PivotTable tool: starts and achievements Q1 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 32.8MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by region and sector subject area: participation 2009 to 2010 to Q1 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 92.6KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data reported to 2016 to 2017

This section includes tables covering data for the reported up to the 2016/17 academic year, including in-year reported provisional data.

Apprenticeships geography data tool: starts 2011/12 to 2016/17 reported to date XLSM , 1.49MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships demographics data tool: starts 2011/12 to 2016/17 reported to date MS Excel Spreadsheet, 76.2KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships level, framework and sector subject area data tool: starts 2011/12 to 2016/17 reported to date MS Excel Spreadsheet, 479KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by quarter: starts and achievements 2002/03 to 2016/17 reported to date MS Excel Spreadsheet, 140KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship duration by sector subject area and level 2016 to 2017 (August to January) and Q2 2017 to 2018 (August to January) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 126KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship starts by detailed level and sector subject area: 2016 to 2017 (reported to Q2) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 51.3KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by geography and sector subject area: starts 2005/06 to Q1 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 895KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by geography, age and level: starts 2005/06 to Q1 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.02MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by sector subject area, level and age: starts 2002/03 to Q1 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 88.9KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by framework, level and age: starts 2002/03 to Q1 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 325KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by framework (SASE grouped): starts 2002/03 to Q1 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 99.3KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by age and planned length of stay: starts 2008/09 to 2016/17 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 76.4KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data reported to 2015 to 2016

This section contains tables to cover data for the reported up to the 2015/16 academic year.

Apprenticeship starts by ethnicity and LDD by quarter: 2009/10 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 62.2KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by geography and sector subject area: participation 2009/10 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 88.6KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships geography data tool: achievements 2011/12 to 2015/16 XLSM , 582KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships level, framework and sector subject area data tool: achievements 2011/12 to 2015/16 XLSM , 2.03MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships demographics data tool: achievements 2011/12 to 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 295KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data reported to 2014 to 2015

This section contains tables to cover data for the reported up to the 2014/15 academic year.

Apprenticeships by parliamentary constituency 2011/12 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.34MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Government-funded apprenticeships: starts and achievements 2007/08 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 251KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by level and age: participation 2002/03 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 82KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by sector subject area, level and age: achievements 2002/03 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 118KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by geography and sector subject area: achievements 2005/06 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 124KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by framework, level and gender: starts 2002/03 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 468KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by framework, level and gender: achievements 2002/03 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 179KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by framework (SASE grouped): achievements 2002/03 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 155KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by framework & pathway, level and age: starts 2013/14 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 455KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Previous academic years

This section contains tables to cover data for the reported up to previoulsy reported academic years.

Apprenticeships by parliamentary constituency, local education authority and local authority: participation 2009/10 to 2013/14 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 278KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship starts by framework (SASE grouped) 2013/14 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 154KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship geography, age and level: achievements 2005/06 to 2013/14 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.18MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by framework, level and age: achievements 2002/03 to 2013/14 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 501KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by age, gender and level: starts 2002/03 to 2012/13 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 131KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships by age, gender and level: achievements 2002/03 to 2012/13 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 117KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship starts and achievements (funded only) 2012/13 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 134KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship success rates: all apprenticeships and government-funded apprentices - 2012/13 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 119KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Intermediate apprenticeship starts, by participation in english and maths: 2011/12 and provisional quarter 3 2012/13 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 230KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Breakdown by framework (non-grouped): starts 2010/11 to provisional quarter 3 2012/13 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 305KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Breakdown by framework (non-grouped): achievements 2010/11 to provisional quarter 3 2012/13 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 302KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Achievements in English and maths by participation in intermediate apprenticeships: 2011/12 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 220KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship by provider type: starts and achievements 2005/06 to 2011/12 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 497KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship success rates: 2004/05 to 2011/12 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 251KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

