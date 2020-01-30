Statistics on participation and learner outcomes in the further education and skills sector, including apprenticeships, reported for January 2014 to present.

Additional breakdowns of this data are available in the FE data library. If you need help finding a specific dataset, please use the table finder tool to search for different breakdowns.

Changes to further education and skills statistics

The Further education and skills: January 2020 and Apprenticeships and traineeships release: January 2020 statistics releases have been published using a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020. See the ‘Changes in the next release’ section in the Further education and skills: January 2020 commentary for further details.

Latest releases

The most recent statistics covering apprenticeship starts, apprenticeship service registrations, learner participation and achievements in the further education and skills sector.

Apprenticeships and levy - older data

Earlier releases covering the number of apprenticeship starts and apprenticeship service registrations. These statistics are released monthly.

Public sector apprenticeships in England - older data

Public sector apprenticeships in England: 2017 to 2018 22 November 2018

Official Statistics

Apprenticeships and traineeships - older data

Earlier statistics covering the number of apprenticeships and traineeships in England.

FE and skills - older data

Earlier statistics covering post-16 learner participation and achievements in further education (FE) and skills training.

Apprenticeship service stats - discontinued dataset

Experimental statistics on the use of the apprenticeship service after changes to the system were introduced in May 2017.This release was replaced by monthly ‘Apprenticeship and levy statistics’ from January 2018.

30 January 2020 Added 'Further education and skills: January 2020' and 'Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2020' to the collection. 28 November 2019 Added Further education and skills: November 2019 to Latest releases. Added Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2019 to the Apprenticeships and levy - older data Added Further education and skills: March 2019 to the FE and skills - older data Added Public sector apprenticeships in England: 2017 to 2018 to new section Public sector apprenticeships in England - older data 28 October 2019 Updated the page to indicate forthcoming changes to our statistics publication. 10 October 2019 Added Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2019 29 August 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: August 2019' to latest releases. 25 July 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: July 2019' to latest releases. Moved May 2019 release to older data group. 11 July 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and traineeships: July 2019'. 30 May 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: May 2019'. 30 April 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: April 2019'. 28 March 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: March 2019' and 'Further education and skills: March 2019 to latest releases. 28 February 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: February 2019'. 31 January 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: January 2019'. 24 January 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship and traineeships: January 2019' to latest releases. 20 December 2018 Added Apprenticeship and levy statistics: December 2018 to latest releases. Moved Apprenticeship and levy statistics: November 2018 to older data. 6 December 2018 Added 'Further education and skills: November 2018' and 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: November 2018' to latest releases. 22 November 2018 Added 'Public sector apprenticeships in England: 2017 to 2018'. 25 October 2018 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2018' to the collection. 13 September 2018 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: September 2018' to the collection. 16 August 2018 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: August 2018' to the collection 12 July 2018 Added the 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: July 2018' and 'Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2018' publications. 14 June 2018 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: June 2018' to the collection. 17 May 2018 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: May 2018' to the collection and updated the introductory section to explain publication changes. 19 April 2018 Added 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: April 2018' along with amended contact details. 29 March 2018 Added 'Further education and skills: March 2018' and 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: March 2018' to the collection. 22 February 2018 February 2018 release showing the latest monthly apprenticeship service registrations and commitments and monthly apprenticeship starts for 2017 to 2018 academic year. 25 January 2018 Added 'Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2018' and 'Apprenticeship and levy statistics: January 2018' to the collection. 7 December 2017 Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to October 2017 23 November 2017 Added 'Further education and skills: November 2017', which includes information about planned changes to this and other further education statistics releases. 2 November 2017 Change to include latest statistics from the apprenticeship service which includes registered apprenticeship service accounts and commitments, reported to 30 September 2017. 12 October 2017 Added 'Further education and skills: October 2017'. 5 October 2017 Added 'Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments: August 2017'. 7 September 2017 Added apprenticeship service statistics to 31 July 2017. 10 August 2017 Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to June 2017 added. 26 July 2017 Added a request for feedback as part of a development review for the statistical first release. 6 July 2017 Added 'Further education and skills: July 2017' and 'Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to May 2017'. 23 March 2017 Update to include the March 2017 SFR 26 January 2017 Updated to include January 2017 release on 26 January 2017. 17 November 2016 Further education and skills: November 2016 added to collection on 17 November 2016. 6 October 2016 New page titled Further education and skills: statistical first release October 2016 added to collection on 6 October 2016. 13 September 2016 First published.