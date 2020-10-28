Guidance and information on adult education budget devolution.

ESFA Update: 28 October 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Adult education budget devolution operational guidance 2019 to 2020
Resources
This guide provides an overview of the adult education budget (AEB) de
Background to adult education budget devolution
Resources
This guide contains information for providers with a current Education

AEB Devolution

Published 28 October 2020