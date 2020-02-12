Information about how 16 to 19 funding is allocated to colleges, providers, schools and academies.
16 to 19 funding allocations
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) funds schools, academies, colleges and independent learning providers. We calculate funding using the 16 to 19 national funding formula. The formula is driven by student recruitment and includes factors which reflect student retention, higher cost subjects, disadvantaged students and area costs. The 16 to 19: how it works page includes further information about each element within the 16 to 19 national funding formula.
Funding calculated using the national funding formula is also supplemented by additional funding for high needs students, bursaries and other financial support awarded to individual students.
16 to 19 revenue funding information for academic year 2020 to 2021
We have published information on the changes to the 16 to 19 funding methodology for 2020 to 2021. We will publish information and updates to the timeline as we deliver funding allocations for 2020 to 2021.
Business cases for major data errors
When to submit a business case
You should only submit business cases where you have made a major error in your 16 to 19 schools census or individualised learner record (ILR) data. This should be by exception and only after you have received your funding allocation statement. This year, the deadline for business cases is 30 April 2020.
When not to submit a case
This process does not cover business cases for high needs place funding for institutions that are within scope of the high needs place change notification process. This process is now complete and we will not review any requests for changes.
How to submit a case
You should contact us through our online enquiry form before the deadline. We will send you a pre-populated template when you contact us to make sure we have all the evidence we need.
Thresholds for business case
We apply standard minimum thresholds to decide whether we will consider a case. The thresholds for academic year 2020 to 2021 are:
-
an overall impact of 5% on total funding or £100,000, whichever is lower, for cases affecting lagged student numbers, full time/part time split, funding factors and for the condition of funding
-
we will review all other cases individually
Receiving a response to your case
We prioritise all business cases received with full information by the deadline. We know you want your outcome as soon as possible. We aim to communicate outcomes for simple cases within 20 working days. Complex cases can take longer to investigate and we aim to communicate outcomes for these before the end of June.
We will not consider late or incomplete business cases until the end of the process. This means we will not reflect any changes in your initial payments at the start of the year. If your case is successful, we will treat the change to your allocation as an in-year adjustment and will take place from September 2020
Advertisement
Allocations timeline
Please check out the latest news column on the timeline for regular updates.
|Month
|Activity
|Latest news
|November 2019
|We will issue R14 statements for 2018 to 2019 delivery to colleges and independent learning providers
|We have issued R14 statements for 2018 to 2019 delivery and these are available on Document Exchange
|December 2019
|5 December 2019 is the ILR R04 deadline – this is the first 16 to 19 data return for 2019 to 2020
|The R04 data return is now closed
|December 2019
|Publication of dedicated schools grant schools block and high needs block allocations for 2020 to 2021 (prior to academy recoupment)
|We have published the dedicated schools grant schools block and high needs block allocations for 2020 to 2021
|January 2020
|We will start to publish guidance to support funding allocations. We will issue the allocation calculation toolkits containing funding factors to FE colleges. Outcomes of the high needs place change process published for 2020 to 2021
|February 2020
|6 February 2020 is the ILR R06 deadline. We will issue the allocation calculation toolkits containing funding factors and student numbers to schools and academies. We expect to start issuing allocations, including high needs place numbers, to most school sixth forms, academies and FE colleges
|March 2020
|We will issue allocations to all special post-16 institutions, non-maintained special schools, independent learning providers and higher education institutions that supply HESA data. We will also issue any remaining allocations to school sixth forms, academies and further education colleges
|April 2020
|The business case deadline is 30 April 2020 for all institutions to return any business cases in relation to significant data error or exceptional circumstances affecting their allocation. This excludes high needs place numbers because we will open a 2-week window for enquiries in January 2020 following publication of the outcomes of the high needs place change process. We will prioritise processing any business cases that we receive with full information, by the deadline. For institutions that submit a late or incomplete business case, we will not process these during the main business case process. This means we will not reflect any changes in your initial payments at the start of the year. If your case is successful, the change to your allocation will be treated as an in-year adjustment and will take place from September 2020
|May/June 2020
|In May, we will review and process business cases received by the deadline with full and complete information and communicate these outcomes by the end of June
|July/August 2020
|Funding agreements/contracts issued to institutions either directly or through the lead contact. Agreements/contracts signed and returned by funded organisation
|August/September 2020
|First payment made to local authorities (in respect of schools with sixth forms) and directly to academies, colleges and other institutions
Data sources
Data sources for 16 to 19 and post-16 high needs funding for academic year 2020 to 2021
This section sets out the methods we will use to determine the number of students attracting funding in 2020 to 2021. We have set this out by institution type.
School, academies, free schools, studio schools, university technical colleges
- lagged numbers based on 2019 to 2020 students in autumn 2019 census. We fund some academies on estimated numbers where their funding agreement states this.
FE colleges, some other FE or higher education institutions
- we take the number of eligible students with a census date of 1 November 2019 based on R04 (2019 to 2020). We multiply this by the ratio of 1 November to all-year student numbers based on R04 (2018 to 2019) and the final R14 return for that year. We compare this figure with the student numbers calculated from R06 (2019 to 2020), both the year-to-date (as at 1 February) figure and the number recruited by 1 November.
Independent learning providers
- depending on the profile recruitment for the individual provider, we will either use1) a twelve month rolling figure for February 2019 to January 2020 based on R14 (2018 to 2019) and R06 (2019 to 2020) data, 2) the same approach as set out above for FE colleges, or 3) the average of approaches 1) and 2).
There may be a delay in issuing allocations for institutions where we use R06 data.
Higher education institutions returning HESA data; local authorities, some other FE institutions
- where the use of in-year data is not appropriate, we will use a full year figure based on R14 (2018 to 2019) or HESA data (2018 to 2019).
Maintained special schools
- we allocate post-16 high needs place funding directly to local authorities. Local authorities then determine the post-16 place funding to allocate to individual maintained special schools.
Special academies
- we use published 2019 to 2020 academic year high needs place numbers, revised by place changes notified to the ESFA by local authorities in November 2019.
Special post-16 institutions (SPI)
- we will allocate programme funding (element 1) and high needs funding (element 2) using counts of valid students from 2019 to 2020 ILR R06 data returns. We will use a census date of the 1 February 2020.
Note that for those institutions normally subject to lagged funding, the lagged approach does not apply where there is a material change in the volume of provision offered by the institution. In those cases we remove the institution from the lagged approach, and funded student numbers are calculated as set out in the funding rates and formula guidance.
Formula elements
This attachment shows the data sources for formula elements Data source formula elements (PDF, 103KB, 1 page)
16 to 19 revenue funding allocations process academic year 2019 to 2020
We have published a video explaining the allocations process for academic year 2019 to 2020.
16 to 19 funding allocations process
Allocations timeline
The 2019 to 2020 revenue funding allocations timeline is now complete.
If you have any queries please contact us using our online enquiry form.
Resources
- 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for 2020 to 2021
- 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for 2019 to 2020
- 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for 2018 to 2019
- 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for 2017 to 2018
- 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for 2016 to 2017
- Information Exchange support
Published allocations
- 16 to 19 funding allocations for the 2019 to 2020 academic year
- 16 to 19 funding allocations for the 2018 to 2019 academic year
- 16 to 19 funding allocations for the 2017 to 2018 academic year
- 16 to 19 funding allocations for the 2016 to 2017 academic year
- 16 to 19 funding allocations for the 2015 to 2016 academic year
- 16 to 19 funding allocations for the 2014 to 2015 academic year
- archived funding allocations
Last updated 12 February 2020 + show all updates
We have updated our advice on when to submit a business case for major data errors
We have updated the ‘When not to submit a case’ section because the high needs place change notification process is now complete.
We have updated our timeline
We have added a how to submit business cases section
We have updated the page with data sources for 16 to 19 and post-16 high needs funding for 2020 to 2021
We have updated our timeline for activities completed in November
We have updated our timeline and information for academic year 2020 to 2021
We have added a link to the allocations data for 2019 to 2020
The allocations timeline has been updated
We have updated the page with the latest information for academic year 2020 to 2021
We have updated the allocations timetable.
We have updated this guidance with information for special post-16 institutions.
16 to 19 revenue funding allocations process for academic year 2019 to 2020 has been added.
16 to 19 allocation timeline updated.
A video on the 16 to 19 funding allocations process for 2018 to 2019 has been added.
16 to 19 allocation timeline updated.
16 to 19 allocation process for 2018 to 2019 has been updated.
16 to 19 funding allocation timeline updated.
Added a new section to the allocation timeline.
A video explaining the funding allocations for 2017 to 2018 has been added.
This page has been updated to reflect 2017 to 2018 allocation cycle
Allocations process for academic year 2017 to 2018 has been updated.
Added link to the 16 to 19 funding allocations for the 2016 to 2017 academic year
General update to page.
Section under Allocations process 2016 to 2017 academic year has been added.
Changes to EFA funding for 16 to 19 year olds - 2016 to 2017 video has been added
updated information and tables added to 16 to 19 funding allocations
Explanatory note further education student number statement - academic year 2015 to 2016 has been added
Calendar updated - funding video added
2014 to 2015 allocation explanatory notes uploaded to page
First published.