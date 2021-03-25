A list of allocated high needs place numbers to help collaboration between local authorities and institutions.
High needs: place numbers for the 2021 to 2022 academic year
ODS, 360KB
High needs: place numbers for the 2020 to 2021 academic year
ODS, 392KB
High needs: place numbers for the 2019 to 2020 academic year
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 368KB
High needs: place numbers for the 2018 to 2019 academic year
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 325KB
High needs: place numbers for the 2017 to 2018 academic year
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 571KB
High needs: place numbers for the 2016 to 2017 academic year
ODS, 1.39MB
High needs: place numbers for the 2015 to 2016 academic year
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 655KB
High needs: place numbers for 2014 to 2015 academic year
XLSM, 1.99MB
Post-16 high needs: place numbers for 2013 to 2014 academic year
XLSM, 1.67MB
Post-16 high needs: place numbers for 2012 to 2013
XLSM, 1.38MB
These publications present the allocated high needs place numbers by institution for the academic years:
- 2021 to 2022
- 2020 to 2021
- 2019 to 2020
- 2018 to 2019
- 2017 to 2018
- 2016 to 2017
- 2015 to 2016
- 2014 to 2015
- 2013 to 2014
- 2012 to 2013
A notes page is included within each of the documents.
