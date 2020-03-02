Information about the learner and employer satisfaction survey, the structure and using the data.
The learner and employer satisfaction data provides information to help learners and employers make informed choices about education and training.
The FE choices employer satisfaction survey will not be running in 2020. Employer satisfaction scores will be collected through a new feedback feature for the apprenticeship service. More information is available on the ESFA blog.Published 26 February 2014
