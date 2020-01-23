National Leaders of Governance (NLGs) carry out college improvement work by supporting governors and clerks to improve governance.

Documents

National Leaders of Governance for further education: current national leaders

HTML

Details

A list of current National Leaders of Governance for further education.

Published 20 November 2018
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added the chairs for LTE Group, West Suffolk College, Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College and Education Partnership North East.

  2. Updated list of current national leaders to reflect role changes.

  3. Removed Paula Heaney from 'National Leaders of Governance' list in document 'National Leaders of Governance for further education: current national leaders'.

  4. First published.

