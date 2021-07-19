Guidance to help schools understand their health and safety obligations.

Documents

Health and safety: responsibilities and duties for schools

HTML

Details

This guidance is for:

  • school employers
  • proprietors
  • headteachers
  • school staff

It applies to:

  • academies and free schools
  • maintained schools
  • local authorities
  • independent schools
  • non-maintained schools
Published 3 June 2013
Last updated 19 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated with COVID-19-specific health and safety content.

  2. Updated guidance.

  3. A revised version of the' Health and safety: advice for schools' advice document has been uploaded to this page. Links and references to legislation have been updated.

  4. First published.

