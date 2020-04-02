Information on how we allocate adult education budget, 19 to 24 traineeships, advanced learner loans, 16 to 18 traineeships and non-levy apprenticeship funding to providers.

Purpose

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) is accountable for funding education and skills for children, young people and adults.

This page explains how we allocate funding for:

ESFA funded adult education budget (AEB), including 19 to 24 traineeships

Advanced learner loans facilities and bursaries

16 to 18 traineeships and bursaries, for providers without 16 to 19 funding

Apprenticeships carry-in and apprenticeship non-levy extensions

We will publish information and updates to this page as they become available.

We will issue all allocations through manage your education and skills funding service

How we have calculated allocations for 2020 to 2021

We calculate allocations on an annual basis using nationally consistent methodologies.

The technical guidance for 2020 to 2021 explains the allocation methodologies and the data sources we used to calculate 2020 to 2021 funding year allocations and apprenticeships non-levy extension allocations for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Allocation timeline

We will publish information and updates to the timeline as we make progress on delivering allocations for 2020 to 2021.

Please check out the latest news column on the timeline and our ESFA Update for regular updates.

Month Activity Latest News February 2020 The ILR R06 deadline is 6 February 2020. This deadline has now passed. February 2020 Issue apprenticeships non-levy extension allocations through Manage your education and skills funding. We have issued all extension allocations. March 2020 Providers must sign their apprenticeships non-levy extension contracts by 31 March 2020 otherwise they will expire. This deadline has now passed. March 2020 We will start to issue ESFA funded AEB, 19 to 24 traineeships, advanced learner loans and 16 to 18 traineeships allocations through Manage your education and skills funding service. We have issued the majority of these allocations and where they are on hold, we have contacted providers. March 2020 The business case deadline for apprenticeships non-levy extensions is 31 March 2020. This is to address significant R04 data errors that have affected the allocation we have calculated for you. It is not an opportunity to request growth. April 2020 The business case deadline for ESFA funded AEB, advanced learner loans and 16 to 18 traineeships allocations is 30 April 2020. This is to fix significant data errors not an opportunity to request growth. May 2020 The R09 data return deadline is 6 May 2020. It is important that providers with apprenticeships non-levy extension allocations submit accurate data as will use this data to review allocation to ensure they are set at the right level. May 2020 We will communicate the outcomes of non-levy extension allocations business cases. May 2020 We will review apprenticeships non-levy extension allocations using R09 data. June 2020 We will communicate the outcomes of our R09 review of apprenticeships non-levy extension allocations. July 2020 We will start to issue apprenticeship carry-in allocations through Manage your education and skills funding. July/August 2020 We will issue funding agreements/contracts to providers. Providers must digitally sign agreements/contracts on Manage your education and skills funding. October 2020 The R14 data return deadline is 22 October 2020. We will use this data to calculate final AEB continuing learner funding in newly devolved areas (North of Tyne) values. December 2020 We will issue final AEB continuing learner funding in newly devolved areas (North of Tyne) values and issue contract variations shortly after.

Business cases

When to submit a business case

You should only submit business cases where you have made significant data errors that have affected your funding allocation.

We know that providers are working through exceptional circumstances due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and this might make it difficult to meet the following deadlines:

31 March 2020 for non-levy extensions

30 April 2020 for ESFA funded AEB, 16 to 18 and 19 to 24 traineeships and advanced learner loans and 16 to 18 traineeships

Cases received with full information before the deadlines

We aim to communicate outcomes for simple cases by the end of June.

Complex cases can take longer to investigate, and we aim to communicate outcomes for these before 1 August 2020.

If successful, you should see the changes reflected in your payments from the start of the academic year.

Cases received after the deadlines or with missing information

We will consider cases with missing information or those received after the deadlines and we will process these cases monthly.

We will aim to let you know the outcomes as soon as we are able, but it might take 6 weeks from when we received your case.

If your case is successful, you might not see the change in your contract at the start of the academic year because we will already have issued them. We will aim to get the changes made to your contracts as soon as we are able. We know this is important.

When not to submit a business case

We will not accept any requests for growth or cases that are not related to data errors.

How to submit a case

You should contact us through our online enquiry form.

Supporting documents

Published allocations

Contact us

If you have a query, please contact your local territorial team contact or use the ESFA online form

