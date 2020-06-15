Information outlining good practice in academy trust financial management and assurance.
Documents
Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR)
HTML
Operating an academy trust as a going concern
HTML
Choosing an external auditor for an academy trust
HTML
Academy trust deficit recovery
HTML
Academy trust risk management
HTML
Leasing guidance for academy trusts
HTML
Academy trust management accounting
HTML
Internal scrutiny in academy trusts
HTML
Academy trust management letters
HTML
External audit preparation checklist for academy trusts guidance
HTML
External audit preparation checklist
MS Word Document, 39KB
Details
Guides for academy trust:
- trustees
- accounting officers
- principals/executive leaders
- chief financial officers (CFOs)
These guides do not replace or modify any requirements set out in the Academies Financial Handbook (AFH) and the Academies Accounts Direction (AAD). They aim to provide suggestions about good practice.
ESFA produced these guides with input from experienced practitioners from working group 3 of the Academies Finance and Assurance Steering Group.
You can find more good practice information at the Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL) good practice library.
Last updated 15 June 2020 + show all updates
Added a new good practice guide on Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR)
We've added a new good practice guide - 'External audit preparation checklist' and 'External audit preparation checklist guide'.
Updated to add a new good practice guide on academy trust management letters.
Page updated to add a guide to academy trust internal scrutiny.
First published.
Advertisement