Information outlining good practice in academy trust financial management and assurance.

Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR)

HTML

Operating an academy trust as a going concern

HTML

Choosing an external auditor for an academy trust

HTML

Academy trust deficit recovery

HTML

Academy trust risk management

HTML

Leasing guidance for academy trusts

HTML

Academy trust management accounting

HTML

Internal scrutiny in academy trusts

HTML

Academy trust management letters

HTML

External audit preparation checklist for academy trusts guidance

HTML

External audit preparation checklist

MS Word Document, 39KB

Guides for academy trust:

  • trustees
  • accounting officers
  • principals/executive leaders
  • chief financial officers (CFOs)

These guides do not replace or modify any requirements set out in the Academies Financial Handbook (AFH) and the Academies Accounts Direction (AAD). They aim to provide suggestions about good practice.

ESFA produced these guides with input from experienced practitioners from working group 3 of the Academies Finance and Assurance Steering Group.

You can find more good practice information at the Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL) good practice library.

Published 1 March 2019
Last updated 15 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a new good practice guide on Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR)

  2. We've added a new good practice guide - 'External audit preparation checklist' and 'External audit preparation checklist guide'.

  3. Updated to add a new good practice guide on academy trust management letters.

  4. Page updated to add a guide to academy trust internal scrutiny.

  5. First published.

