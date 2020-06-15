Information outlining good practice in academy trust financial management and assurance.

Details

Guides for academy trust:

trustees

accounting officers

principals/executive leaders

chief financial officers (CFOs)

These guides do not replace or modify any requirements set out in the Academies Financial Handbook (AFH) and the Academies Accounts Direction (AAD). They aim to provide suggestions about good practice.

ESFA produced these guides with input from experienced practitioners from working group 3 of the Academies Finance and Assurance Steering Group.

You can find more good practice information at the Institute of School Business Leadership (ISBL) good practice library.