Briefing about the Education and Skills Funding Agency's assurance work relating to the financial health and management of the academies sector in 2018 to 2019.

Briefings for academy trust accounting officers, finance staff and trustees. Auditors of academy trust accounts may also find it helpful.

ESFA is responsible for providing assurance in respect of the financial governance of the academies sector. These briefings outline the outcomes of the programmes of work carried out in 2018 to 2019, and 2017 to 2018, in order to help develop an assurance opinion on the academies sector.

Publishing these briefings aims to highlight common themes to enable the sector to improve the quality of its financial governance.

3 March 2020 Added briefing report for 2018 to 2019. 4 March 2019 First published.