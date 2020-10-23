This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below in England: government consultation response

Ref: DfE-00194-2020PDF, 363KB, 30 pages

Detail of outcome

Summary of the responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.

Original consultation

Summary

We are seeking views on the principles that should guide our review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below.

This consultation was held on another website.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

This consultation is the first stage of the government’s review of post-16 level 3 and below qualifications (excluding T Levels, A Levels and GCSEs). It asks for views on the high level principles and outlines proposals for the removal of funding approval for unreformed qualifications.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks.

The response to this consultation and the second stage of the review is due to be published in spring 2020.

Published 19 March 2019
Last updated 23 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added consultation response.

  2. First published.

