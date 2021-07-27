Information to help academy trusts submit their budget forecast returns to the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
Academies budget forecast return
The budget forecast return deadline has now passed, it was 27 July 2021. For those academy trusts who have still not completed it, please do so as soon as possible.
This year there was only a single BFR online form. We have combined the BFRO and BFR into a single online form.
The guide for completing the online form is here.
Guide for the using the academies budget forecast online form
The Excel workbook will help users prepare for the return. The workbook mirrors the online form’s questions and validations - the layout may differ slightly but the content is identical.
Academy budget forecast return three year workbook and guidance
XLSM, 243KB
In-year academy transfers
Your BFR return must reflect any academies transferring in or out of your trust. The table below shows what you need to include in your BFR based on the month of transfer:
|Month of transfer
|Academy leaving a trust
|Academy joining a trust
|September 2020
|No action required
|BFR to include actuals and forecasts for the academy joining the trust
|October 2020 to April 2021
|BFR to include actuals up to the point of transfer and remove from that point onwards
|BFR to include actuals and forecasts from the date of transfer
|May 2021 to August 2021
|BFR to include actuals to the point of transferring and remove forecasts from then on
|BFR include forecasts from the point of transfer
|September 2021 onwards
|BFR to include actuals and forecasts up to the point of transfer and remove forecasts from then on
|BFR to include forecasts from September 2021 onwards
Access to your BFR online form
The budget forecast return online form uses the IDAMS registration service. Academy trusts must be registered and set up to use the service before they can access the form. Please read this guide on how to register and set up the online forms for the BFR.
Further help with your BFR
You can also contact us using our online enquiry form below. Please put ‘academies budget forecast returns’ at the top of your enquiry so we can quickly respond to your query.
