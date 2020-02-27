For organisations who want to offer independent end-point assessment for apprenticeship standards
Have your say
Consultation on external quality assurance reforms for apprenticeships
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) have launched a public consultation on the future of external quality assurance (EQA) for apprenticeship end-point assessment.
The consultation, to simplify and strengthen how EQA is delivered, is gathering views on proposals for all EQA to be delivered by Ofqual and the Office for Students (OfS).
We recommend that you read the consultation to understand what this might mean for you as an EPAO.
You can have your say on the Institute’s website.
The consultation closes on 9 April 2020.
The application process is in two stages.
Before you start you must:
- be registered with the Information Commissioner’s office
- have read the assessment plan for the standard you are applying for
- have been trading for a minimum of 3 months
- have read the conditions for organisations on the register of end-point assessment organisations
Stage 1 - about you and your organisation
You must provide:
- your company number and UK provider reference number (UKPRN) if you have one
- details of the person(s) with significant control (PSC) over the organisation
- details if any PSC has any criminal convictions
- a copy of your organisation’s most recent statutory accounts (or management accounts if you have been trading for less than 1 year)
Before you proceed to stage 2, you must submit stage 1 to the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to see if you meet these requirements. If you are successful, you will be invited to complete the competency and capability section to assess a standard.
Stage 2 – policies, procedures and evidence of capability
Documents
You must upload your:
- Information Commissioner’s Office registration
- internal audit policy
- public liability insurance
- professional indemnity insurance
- employers liability insurance
- safeguarding policy
- Prevent agenda policy
- conflict of interest policy
- monitoring procedures
- monitoring processes
- complaints and appeals policy
- fair access policy
- consistency assurance for assessing a standard
Evidence
You will need to provide evidence from the last 3 years of your organisation’s:
- occupational competence for each of the standards that you’re applying for
- experience of working in the occupational area for the standard you are applying to assess
You will also need the following information about each assessor:
- what skills, experience and qualifications they have that are relevant to the assessments they’ll be doing
- what skills, experience and qualifications they have in the occupational area that you’re applying for
- how you will keep their occupational expertise up to date
Readiness and delivery areas
You will need to indicate:
- when you think you will be ready to conduct your first end-point assessment
- the regions where you can conduct end-point assessments
After you have submitted stage 2
If your application is successful, you will be sent a conditions of acceptance letter to sign.
Your organisation will be added to the Register of end-point assessment organisationsonce we have received your signed copy of the acceptance letter.Published 11 April 2019
Last updated 27 February 2020 + show all updates
Launch of a consultation on the future of external quality assurance for end-point assessments.
First published.
