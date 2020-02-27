For organisations who want to offer independent end-point assessment for apprenticeship standards

Have your say

Consultation on external quality assurance reforms for apprenticeships

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) have launched a public consultation on the future of external quality assurance (EQA) for apprenticeship end-point assessment.

The consultation, to simplify and strengthen how EQA is delivered, is gathering views on proposals for all EQA to be delivered by Ofqual and the Office for Students (OfS).

We recommend that you read the consultation to understand what this might mean for you as an EPAO.

You can have your say on the Institute’s website.

The consultation closes on 9 April 2020.

The application process is in two stages.

Before you start you must:

be registered with the Information Commissioner’s office

have read the assessment plan for the standard you are applying for

have been trading for a minimum of 3 months

have read the conditions for organisations on the register of end-point assessment organisations

Stage 1 - about you and your organisation

You must provide:

your company number and UK provider reference number (UKPRN) if you have one

details of the person(s) with significant control (PSC) over the organisation

details if any PSC has any criminal convictions

a copy of your organisation’s most recent statutory accounts (or management accounts if you have been trading for less than 1 year)

Before you proceed to stage 2, you must submit stage 1 to the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to see if you meet these requirements. If you are successful, you will be invited to complete the competency and capability section to assess a standard.

Stage 2 – policies, procedures and evidence of capability

Documents

You must upload your:

Information Commissioner’s Office registration

internal audit policy

public liability insurance

professional indemnity insurance

employers liability insurance

safeguarding policy

Prevent agenda policy

conflict of interest policy

monitoring procedures

monitoring processes

complaints and appeals policy

fair access policy

consistency assurance for assessing a standard

Evidence

You will need to provide evidence from the last 3 years of your organisation’s:

occupational competence for each of the standards that you’re applying for

experience of working in the occupational area for the standard you are applying to assess

You will also need the following information about each assessor:

what skills, experience and qualifications they have that are relevant to the assessments they’ll be doing

what skills, experience and qualifications they have in the occupational area that you’re applying for

how you will keep their occupational expertise up to date

Readiness and delivery areas

You will need to indicate:

when you think you will be ready to conduct your first end-point assessment

the regions where you can conduct end-point assessments

After you have submitted stage 2

If your application is successful, you will be sent a conditions of acceptance letter to sign.

Your organisation will be added to the Register of end-point assessment organisationsonce we have received your signed copy of the acceptance letter.

