Guidance for sixth-form and further education colleges on preparing and submitting their financial plan and supporting commentary.
College financial planning handbook 2019: financial outturn requirements for the year 2019 to 2020 and financial planning requirements for the year 2020 to 2021 for sixth-form and further education colleges
Ref: Version 3 (December 2020)PDF, 154KB, 20 pages
College financial planning handbook 2019: financial outturn requirements for the year 2019 to 2020 and financial planning requirements for the year 2020 to 2021 for sixth-form and further education colleges (web accessible version)
Ref: Version 3 (December 2020)HTML
Proposed timeline for college financial returns during 2020 to 2021
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/college-accounts-direction/proposed-timeline-for-college-financial-returns-during-2020-to-2021
Commentary requirements for COVID-19 November financial return
HTML
Standard cashflow template
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 177KB
Integrated financial model for colleges
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.93MB
Integrated financial model for colleges: unprotected version
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.93MB
Integrated financial model for colleges: completed example
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.11MB
Integrated financial model guidance for colleges
PDF, 508KB, 12 pages
Integrated financial model for colleges (web accessible version)
HTML
Common issues with the integrated financial model for colleges (IFMC)
HTML
College financial planning handbook
The college financial planning handbook sets out ESFA’s financial planning framework for sixth-form and further education colleges. Colleges must refer to this document when preparing their Finance Record.
ESFA has launched an updated version of the finance record for colleges for colleges to complete and return to ESFA together with the audited annual report and accounts. This new finance record is a two-year return combining the financial outturn for the year 2019 to 2020 and the budget forecast for the year 2020 to 2021.
To accompany this new finance record, ESFA has also published an updated version of the College Financial Planning Handbook which provides guidance on how the finance record should be completed as well as some minor changes to our approach to assessing and moderating college financial health.
The deadline for submission of the finance record is the same as that for the audited annual report and accounts, 31 January 2021.
COVID-19 November financial return
ESFA has issued new templates for a simplified financial return for colleges. The information submitted in these templates must give a realistic view of financial performance and reflect the cost of implementing the college’s strategy. These documents are:
- Standard cashflow template – this is a slightly updated version of the template used in July 2020. Please ensure you use the new version of the template for the November COVID-19 return.
- Commentary – as with most ESFA returns we will be asking for supporting commentary to provide some context for the financial information. We have provided guidance on the minimum contents of the supporting commentary.
Please ensure you use the new version of the cashflow template published on Monday 5 of October and not the version submitted in July 2020. Colleges that submit information in the wrong version of the template will be asked to re-submit on the correct template.
We are only requiring the accounting officer to sign-off the return, as we acknowledge that it might not be possible to convene a full governing body sign-off meeting ahead of the return deadline.
We are conscious of the pressure of the current pandemic and have therefore continued to work with the Association of Colleges and the College Finance Directors Group to reduce the burden of financial returns.
We will provide guidance and support through the ESFA’s online enquiry form. Please ensure you select ‘College Financial Returns’ under query type, and reference ‘COVID-19 November financial return’ in the body of the query.
Submission arrangements for the COVID-19 November financial return
Colleges must submit these documents to ESFA by Friday 27 November 2020.
Colleges will be able to submit their documents via an online portal. The new portal uses the IDAMS (Identity and Access Management System) to authenticate users which colleges should already be familiar with.
Both documents (Standard Cashflow Template, and Commentary) must initially be uploaded at the same time by colleges but can subsequently be resubmitted separately, if required. Colleges will receive email confirmation that their upload has been successful.
Further details are available within the submission portal.
If the person responsible for submitting these documents does not have access to the IDAMS system they can request an account using the ‘I don’t have an account’ link on the login page. Please complete ESFA’s online enquiry form if you have any questions about your submission.
Ongoing monitoring
Corporations under ongoing ESFA monitoring arrangements should continue to submit management accounts and other information as required to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (in addition to submitting these templates).
Last updated 2 December 2020 + show all updates
We have published an updated version of the College Financial Planning Handbook which provides guidance on how the new finance record should be completed, as well as some minor changes to our approach to assessing and moderating college financial health. The changes to the document are outlined in the document.
