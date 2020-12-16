Advice and guidance for students on different parts of the process of GCSE, AS and A level assessment.

Documents

GCSEs, AS and A levels: a guide for students in England (HTML)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6733HTML

GCSEs, AS and A levels: a guide for students in England (PDF)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6733PDF, 1.36MB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

GCSEs, AS and A levels: a guide for students in England (PPTX)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6733MS Powerpoint Presentation, 17.1MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This student guide has been produced with the aim of answering key questions students may have while taking their GCSEs, AS and A levels.

Published 13 May 2019
Last updated 16 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated with information on the autumn/winter 2020 exams series.

  2. First published.

    Provisional entries for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2021 exam series
    Resources
    Number of provisional entries by age group and subject for GCSEs, AS a
    Thousands of schools to benefit from covid early years support
    Resources
    Early years catch up programme delivered to over a third of primary sc
    Could physical activity help minimise drug and alcohol use?
    Resources
    Figures and surveys have shown that high-risk alcohol consumption incr