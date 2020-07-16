Information on grant funding for academies that have changed trust in the past 7 financial years.

Documents

Academy transfers and funding 2019 to 2020: text

PDF, 290KB, 9 pages

Academy transfers and funding 2019 to 2020: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 207KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Academy transfers and funding 2019 to 2020: tables

ODS, 194KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Academy transfers and funding 2019 to 2020: pre-release access list

HTML

Details

The report analyses the number of academies that have moved trusts from the financial year 2013 to 2014 to 2019 to 2020 and the total grant funding provided. It will also compare the reason that academies move trust.

The spreadsheet lists all the academies that have moved trusts and the funding provided for the same period, along with the reason for moving trust.

Academies data team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Advertisement

National pupil projections: July 2020
Resources
This statistical release provides national projections for the number
Statistics: pupil projections
Resources
Statistics on national projections for the number of pupils in schools
Further education and skills: July 2020
Resources
Further education and skills data, including apprenticeships, for the

Published 16 July 2020