for Education
The Department for Education publishes official statistics on education and children.
We use data we collect on schools, further and higher education, children and young people to produce official statistics in line with the Code of Practice for official statistics. Read about the standards for official statistics we work to.
Announcements
17 January 2020: Key stage 4 performance tables and statistics delayed by 2 weeks
There will be a delay of 2 weeks in the publication of revised 2019 school performance tables data for key stage 4, and the associated national statistics and multi-academy trust statistics, that were due to be published on 23 January.
The department’s rigorous quality assurance processes have identified a processing issue that has led to a significant number of late results being omitted from the data used to produce the revised key stage 4 outputs. The missing results relate to re-marks in key GCSEs such as English and maths, so would have a material impact on some reported school data if omitted. To preserve the quality of our national statistics, and prevent schools being disadvantaged by incorrect data being made public, we have decided to delay the full suite of key stage 4 publications by 2 weeks to allow us to resolve the issue.
The issue only affects processing for the key stage 4 publications, the data provided to schools via the checking exercise website is correct. The provisional statistics published in October 2019 are still available to parents and the public wishing to understand trends in attainment in particular schools.
The key stage 4 publications will now be published on Thursday 6 February.
The publications affected are:
- Key stage 4 performance 2019 (revised)
- Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 to 2019 (revised)
- Multi-academy trust performance at key stage 4, 2019 revised
Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician
31 October 2019: School funding statistics
We will be publishing new summary statistics on school funding in January 2020. While the department already publishes a great deal of information on school funding, we recognise that it can be hard to understand and navigate, and we hope this new official statistics report will help users’ understanding of this issue. In line with the Code of Practice for Statistics, a publication date will be announced on the department’s statistics release calendar in due course.
Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician
4 October 2019: Explore Education Statistics - user testers needed
We have released the new official statistics dissemination platform Explore Education Statistics (EES) into private beta testing. We’re collecting feedback from users to inform any improvements that are needed ahead of us making the service public next year.
If you would like to take part in user testing please sign up using our screener survey.
Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician
25 July 2019: Explore Education Statistics
Over the last 6 months we have continued to develop DfE’s new official statistics dissemination platform Explore Education Statistics (EES). We will shortly be inviting members of the public to test it and will provide an update here when we are ready to do that.
EES will mean that the look and feel of DfE statistics will be changing. There will still be a summary of time series and key messages, but the summary content will be shorter.
There will be:
- functionality to create your own bespoke charts and tables within the platform
- much more underlying data available to download and analyse
A huge amount of user research has gone into the service and throughout this process we have been working closely with ONS to ensure alignment with their Connected Open Government Statistics, which is looking to bring more consistency to how statistics are published across government.
For the first 12 months EES will operate in parallel with our existing statistics pages to allow us to develop and improve the service as publications are moved to the new platform.
Statistical policy
We have updated a number of our statistics policies including on pre-release access, on confidentiality and on revisions. You can find our latest statistics policies at Standards for official statistics published by DfE.
New statistics and upcoming development
Over the last year we have published new official statistics:
- Graduate Outcomes (LEO): Regional outcomes, 2016 to 2017, giving information on:
- how students move around the country for university
- where they move to after university
- their earnings
- Academy transfers and funding giving information on the numbers and costs of re-brokerage of academies.
We are also looking at how we can bring together the wide range of information we currently publish on school funding in England.
Data sharing
We have been working closely with the ONS, Admin Data Research UK, and the Children’s Commissioner to increase the evidence available to policy makers for making decisions about how best to support young people.
The initiative will see 2011 Census records linked to educational attainment data over several years within the ONSSecure Research Service. This will allow researchers to better understand how the structure and characteristics of households influence child outcomes over time.
Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician
Ad hoc statistics and data releases
Our ad hoc statistics and other data releases which are not part of our regular official statistics publications can be found in the DfE transparency data section of GOV.UK.
Archived statistics
You can find statistics published since May 2010 on GOV.UK. Our archived statistics are available from the UK Government Web Archive.
Contact us
If you have a specific query, please contact the appropriate team. Details will be available at the bottom of each statistical release.
To provide general feedback, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Contents