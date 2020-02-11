Department

17 January 2020: Key stage 4 performance tables and statistics delayed by 2 weeks

There will be a delay of 2 weeks in the publication of revised 2019 school performance tables data for key stage 4, and the associated national statistics and multi-academy trust statistics, that were due to be published on 23 January.

The department’s rigorous quality assurance processes have identified a processing issue that has led to a significant number of late results being omitted from the data used to produce the revised key stage 4 outputs. The missing results relate to re-marks in key GCSEs such as English and maths, so would have a material impact on some reported school data if omitted. To preserve the quality of our national statistics, and prevent schools being disadvantaged by incorrect data being made public, we have decided to delay the full suite of key stage 4 publications by 2 weeks to allow us to resolve the issue.

The issue only affects processing for the key stage 4 publications, the data provided to schools via the checking exercise website is correct. The provisional statistics published in October 2019 are still available to parents and the public wishing to understand trends in attainment in particular schools.

The key stage 4 publications will now be published on Thursday 6 February.

The publications affected are:

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

31 October 2019: School funding statistics

We will be publishing new summary statistics on school funding in January 2020. While the department already publishes a great deal of information on school funding, we recognise that it can be hard to understand and navigate, and we hope this new official statistics report will help users’ understanding of this issue. In line with the Code of Practice for Statistics, a publication date will be announced on the department’s statistics release calendar in due course.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

4 October 2019: Explore Education Statistics - user testers needed

We have released the new official statistics dissemination platform Explore Education Statistics ( EES ) into private beta testing. We’re collecting feedback from users to inform any improvements that are needed ahead of us making the service public next year.

If you would like to take part in user testing please sign up using our screener survey.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

25 July 2019: Explore Education Statistics

Over the last 6 months we have continued to develop DfE ’s new official statistics dissemination platform Explore Education Statistics ( EES ). We will shortly be inviting members of the public to test it and will provide an update here when we are ready to do that.

EES will mean that the look and feel of DfE statistics will be changing. There will still be a summary of time series and key messages, but the summary content will be shorter.

There will be:

functionality to create your own bespoke charts and tables within the platform

much more underlying data available to download and analyse

A huge amount of user research has gone into the service and throughout this process we have been working closely with ONS to ensure alignment with their Connected Open Government Statistics, which is looking to bring more consistency to how statistics are published across government.

For the first 12 months EES will operate in parallel with our existing statistics pages to allow us to develop and improve the service as publications are moved to the new platform.

Statistical policy

We have updated a number of our statistics policies including on pre-release access, on confidentiality and on revisions. You can find our latest statistics policies at Standards for official statistics published by DfE .

New statistics and upcoming development

Over the last year we have published new official statistics:

Graduate Outcomes ( LEO ): Regional outcomes, 2016 to 2017, giving information on: how students move around the country for university where they move to after university their earnings

): Regional outcomes, 2016 to 2017, giving information on: Academy transfers and funding giving information on the numbers and costs of re-brokerage of academies.

We are also looking at how we can bring together the wide range of information we currently publish on school funding in England.

Data sharing

We have been working closely with the ONS , Admin Data Research UK, and the Children’s Commissioner to increase the evidence available to policy makers for making decisions about how best to support young people.

The initiative will see 2011 Census records linked to educational attainment data over several years within the ONS Secure Research Service. This will allow researchers to better understand how the structure and characteristics of households influence child outcomes over time.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

Statistical collections

Early years

Participation and characteristics

Institutions

Attainment

Children’s social care

Participation and characteristics

Institutions

Workforce

School statistics (all age)

Participation and characteristics

Institutions

Workforce

Finance

Attainment

International

Primary

Participation and characteristics

Institutions

Attainment

Secondary

Participation and characteristics

Institutions

Attainment

16 to 18 ( KS5 )

Participation and characteristics

Attainment

Adult further education

Higher education

Finance

Outcomes

Participation and characteristics

Workforce

Workforce

Schools

Early years

Children’s social care

Higher education

Funding and finance

Higher education

Schools

Ad hoc statistics and data releases

Our ad hoc statistics and other data releases which are not part of our regular official statistics publications can be found in the DfE transparency data section of GOV.UK.

Forthcoming ad hoc releases

Publication date Release title 12 February 2020 Looked after children in independent or semi-independent placements

Archived statistics

You can find statistics published since May 2010 on GOV.UK. Our archived statistics are available from the UK Government Web Archive.

