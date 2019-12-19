Data on government procurement card (GPC) spend over £500 for Ofqual.

2019 to 2020 financial year: government procurement card data View onlineDownload CSV 1.01KB

2018 to 2019 financial year: government procurement card data View onlineDownload CSV 1.49KB

2017 to 2018 financial year: government procurement card data View onlineDownload CSV 518Bytes

2016 to 2017 financial year: government procurement card data View onlineDownload CSV 1.14KB

2015 to 2016 financial year: government procurement card data View onlineDownload CSV 1.09KB

Details

In line with UK government commitments to increase transparency, we publish details of spend over £500.

19 December 2019 Data published up to November 2019. 31 October 2019 Data published up to September 2019. 24 September 2019 Data published up to July 2019. 5 August 2019 Data sheet for 2019 to 2020 financial year added. Data updated to May 2019. 5 June 2019 Data updated to March 2019. 8 September 2017 Data updated to July 2017 22 March 2017 Updated with data to February 2017. 28 September 2016 Updated the 2016 to 2017 data. 11 August 2016 Added data for 2016 to 2017. 27 May 2016 Data updated. 13 November 2015 First published.